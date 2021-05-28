Logan County continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state after the newest statistics were released last week by the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
The jobless rate in Logan County for April, 2021, was 3.0%. Only a handful of counties had a lower rate.
Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.8% each. They were followed by Carlisle, Green, Oldham, Scott, Taylor and Todd counties, 2.9% each.
Other neighboring counties were all higher. Warren and Simpson counties were both at 3.4%. Butler County was at 3.5% and Muhlenberg County was at 5.5%.
The unemployment rate in Logan dropped significantly from last April, which was 15.4% at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was the trend over the entire state, as unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between April 2020 and April 2021.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.3%. It was followed by Martin County, 7.4%; Harlan County, 7.1%; Breathitt County, 6.4%; Leslie and Lewis counties, 6.3% each; Carter and Letcher counties, 6.1%; Johnson County, 5.9%; and Elliott County, 5.8%.
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.8% for April 2021, and 5.7% for the nation.
Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted April 2021 unemployment rate was released on May 20, 2021, and can be viewed at https://kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=EducationCabinet&prId=495. In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.