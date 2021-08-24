Kentuckians can scratch off a key to-do while enjoying all the thrills the Kentucky State Fair has to offer when they visit the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) booth to renew their standard license or upgrade to a REAL ID.
KYTC will be offering Popup Driver Licensing daily from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. in the Main Street Kentucky area, South Wing B, Booth B-622 of the Expo Center from Aug. 19- Aug. 29. Named for its portability, the Popup program consists of mobile issuing stations that replicate any service performed at KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office.
Were excited to publicly debut our new Popup Driver Licensing service that allows us to take our regional office operations on the road to serve Kentuckians, said Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Cole. If you want to upgrade to a REAL ID, be sure to arrive prepared by taking the IDocument Guide quiz at realidky.com to learn what documents youll need to bring.
Two popup stations will be available each day of the fair. Kentuckians with a credential due to expire within the next six months are eligible to renew. If they want to maintain the same card version and have not had a name or address change, they just need to present their existing card. Anyone, regardless of their expiration date, is eligible to upgrade to a REAL ID. No appointments are needed, and all visitors must wear a mask.
Starting May 3, 2023, REAL IDs are the only Kentucky license, permit and ID version that will be accepted at airport security checkpoints to board commercial domestic flights, or to enter a military and federal buildings that currently require identification.
Staff will also be present at the fair to answer questions about REAL ID and the ongoing statewide transfer of licensing services from circuit court clerk offices to driver licensing regional offices.
Driver Licensing Regional Offices are open 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field (appointment only), Louisville/Dixie Highway (appointment only), Louisville/Hurstbourne, Madisonville, Manchester, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond, and Somerset. Visit drive.ky.govto schedule an appointment.
