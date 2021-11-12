The Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission hosted the Logan County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Road Rally on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2021. This year’s rally brought out 15 teams, with a total of 60 participants of all ages for a 50-mile long scavenger hunt all around Logan County. Teams began the departure from the historic Logan County Courthouse parking lot at noon. Both organizations would like to thank each and every person who took part in the Road Rally. Winners are as follows:
1st ($175): The Mutts-Mollie Blackburn, Kendra Cole, Erika Watkins, and Erin Decker
2nd ($125): The Perry Family-Kristin, Jordan, Maddox & Madelyn Perry, and David Coleman
3rd ($75): The Bergen Butt Busters-Kristen Steenbergen, Molly Steenbergen, and Alesha Anderson.
— Staff report
