Sgt. Horace “June” Foster, 90, of Allensville, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home
Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with eulogy by Rev. Terry Foster. Burial will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Ky. Visitation began at the funeral home Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.