Campbellsville University Tigers’ freshman and former Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ golfer Chase Wilson played in the Mid-South Conference’s Fall Classic last Monday and Tuesday at the Bowling Green Country Club in Bowling Green.
The country club golf course is a very familiar course for Wilson as he competed there on numerous occasions in high school whether it was tournaments hosted by Bowling Green and Greenwood High Schools or the KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Tournaments.
Wilson played as an individual in this fall season, ending the tournament and finishing tied for 13th overall. Last Monday, they played 36 holes in the Round 1 morning session, he fired a score of 79 but came back in Round 2 of the afternoon session and shot a score of 71, which was tied for the lowest score of the entire day.
“To me, just watching Chase, it was an easy second round of golf for him,” Tigers’ golf head coach Rick Davis said. “He was never really out of position and he really made it easy for himself because he struck the ball well. He had no pressure, got himself up and down, and made some putts. He could have shot a lower score by the way he struck it. That doesn’t surprise me because I knew when he called and said he was coming to Campbellsville, I knew what we were getting. He’s a battler. He never gives up and that’s his make up. “
In Wilson’s final round on Tuesday, he carded a score of 75 for a final score of 225, which was tied for the lowest score along with his teammates Seth Bohl and Kobe Hill. As a team, Campbellsville finished tied for third overall with a score of 902.
“It feels good to get out here as I had some good and tough rounds on this course,” Chase Wilson said. “There was a bunch of rain on Sunday so starting off the first 18 holes on a damp course It was sister so the first round was all about adapting to the course. You had to change your game plan as the greens changed throughout the day. I got a feel for the greens in round two and was able to play a lot better.”
“You have to play this course several times to figure it out,” Davis said. “Chase stayed so composed and that, as a tea, is what we have to have. For him to be a freshman, some of our guys need to take notice of his composure. You got to stay on that even keel and that’s kind of what surprised me today. It was probably because we didn’t see enough putts fall today and that can get frustrating at times.”
Wilson wrapped up his first fall season with the Tigers. The fall season is preparation for the upcoming spring season, the most important season in the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics). He has adapted his game quite nicely on the collegiate level.
“It’s been a fun season and getting to know the guys, We have a great team with a lot of talent. A bunch of the 5th year seniors are playing pretty well. The fall season is important but the spring season is where we get our money’s worth,” Wilson said. “I think a lot of my game has changed. Most of it is conserving bogeys. In high school, you get risky and start flag hunting and hitting some tougher shots. On the college level, birdies will come. You get on a streak, make three or four, and get right back in it. But mainly it’s the mental and the course management part of the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.