Emma Joyce Hightower, age 89, of Russellville, Ky., passed away March 6, 2022, at her home.
Emma was born July 6, 1932, in Logan County to the late Shelby Harper and late Laura Harper. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Hightower; son, Wayne Edward Hightower; sisters, Elsie Robertson and Ruby Stratton; brothers, Hershel Harper and L.D. Harper, and grandsons, Rodney Parker and Jamie Parker.
She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Dale Hightower of Russellville, Ky. and Chris Hightower of Russellville, Ky.; daughters, Brenda Collins and husband Bobby of Russellville, Ky., Elizabeth Houchens and husband Royce of Russellville, Ky., and Kathy Johnson of Russellville, Ky.; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Emma Joyce Hightower will be conducted Wednesday, March 9 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. David Morgan and Bro. Randy Davenport officiating. Burial will follow in the Russellville Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 8 from 5-8 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel and Wednesday, March 9 from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
