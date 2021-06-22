Each year, the News-Democrat & Leader publishes a “look back” into our community through the pages of our local newspaper. Things sure do change throughout history (including our name), from what we paid for products to employment opportunities, growth, and general opinions of those in a time we have learned from.
In 2021, the ND&L has selected 1961 of the News-Democrat to feature. The following are a few of the stand-out headlines during that year along with a small portion of the articles.
If you are interested in “more of the story,” you can come and view the 1961 edition at the newspaper office in Russellville, or visit the Logan County Public Library who archives numerous editions of your local newspaper.
Welcome to a step back in time.
Emerson calls for applications for first jobs at new factoryApplications for employment at the rest of the plant, now under construction, will be taken by the Kentucky division of employment at the national guard Armory in Russellville starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 24. First employment will begin in late February.
The new employees will be assigned to a training school which will start operating in early March, Edward S. Johnson, manager of the plant announced.
Over 1,200 applied for work at Emerson the first week despite cold blustery weather.
$944,000 lowest of bids on housing project here
An offer of $944,000 was low when bids were open for a second time Thursday on the construction of Russellville’s housing project.
The estimated time will take about 10 months to complete the job which will be financed through a Public Housing Administration loan to be repaid by rental income.
Logan cow sets Kentucky record
A seven-year-old Holstein cow on the Green Meadows Farm at Oakville has a new Kentucky milk production record for her breed. The animal is Lakefield Forbes Kirk, a name to remember, who is in her fifth location or milk giving. Lakefield Forbes Kirk now weighing 1,600 pounds was born at Lakefield Farms Clarkston, Michigan. The owners of the prize animal are Laurin Wilkins and M. A. Robertson
Watershed asks for bids on two more dams to build structures at Epley and Spa
Sealed bids are now being received by the Mud River Watershed Conservancy District for the construction of floodwater retarding structures in the mud river watersheds.
Lake Malone opening date set for 1963
The Fish and Wildlife Resources Commission meeting Monday at Frankfort decreed that Lake Malone will be open for fishing January 1, 1963, and recommended size and creel limits for the lake.
New club formed, officers named
A Kiwanis club was organized here Friday night under the sponsorship of the Springfield, Tennessee club.
Policeman stop attempted entry at Citizens BankAn attempted break-in at Citizens National Bank early Thursday morning was stopped by Russellville police officers Wilford Utley And Harold Kirby. While on their regular rounds, the officers were driving on W. 4th Street about 4:30 a.m. when they noticed a light blue Cadillac parked at the rear of the bank building. One man was standing beside the car with a steel bar in his hand and another was in prying open the back door of the building. They said when officers came to investigate, the two men jumped into their automobile and raced down 3rd Street heading out Highway 68 towards Hopkinsville. Officers gave chase about two miles beyond Fairview where they lost the car. The burglars apparently turned off their car lights.
Lewisburg group has a meeting at Coon Range Club, 10 present
The Lewisburg Homemakers met at the Coon Range Clubhouse on February 15. The devotional thought for the month was given by Ms. Clarence Dillon. The lesson was on “kitchen planning.”
Temporary office for employment opens at Russellville
A temporary office of the Kentucky Employment Service Division has been established at the courthouse in Russellville for the present at least.
No claims for unemployment insurance will be excepted at the Russellville office, but applications for work and the administration of specific aptitude tests for possible employment with local businesses or factories will be handled at the point.
4 inches of snow result of blizzard
4 inches of snow blanket in Logan County in the worst blizzard of the year Saturday night which was also the coldest of the week when weather observer Bernice Cox took a reading of 20 degrees. But, luckily most of the snow melted rapidly and dispersed with rising temperatures Sunday which ranged from 37 degrees to 62 degrees. The high for the week was 73 degrees Friday.
$5,000 in fines paid by trucks on overweights state sets of checkpoints, money collected goes to towns
Fines totaling $5,000 were collected by the towns of Russellville and Auburn as a result of checkpoints on overweight trucks operating in the county this week by the State Department of Motor Transportation Division of Law-Enforcement. Trucks were halted and weighed on portable scales, and if, in violation, they were cited before either city Judge W. E. Mosley of Russellville or city Judge E. B. Perkins of Auburn
Pride of county — Rville Auburn — to clash again
Two of the finest Logan County basketball teams in recent years will play one another tonight in the semi-finals of the fifth region tournament after defeating Allen County and North Warren in the tournaments open on Wednesday.
Logan has 52 4-H club members
March 4th has been designated as national 4-H club week. During this week a salute goes to each 4-Her and his parents or guardians, leaders, and others who contributed to the 4-H club program.
200 working in Logan County Red Cross drive
It’s of importance to the continued well-being of every family in Logan County, the news that throughout the county 200 volunteers of the Logan Red Cross chapter have launched their annual month-long campaign to re-enroll their neighbors as Red Cross members and to enlist their financial help in carrying out its health, welfare, and safety programs.
16 miles more blacktopping in State Highway plans for Logan, widening and resurfacing 68 given top priority and requests
Something will be done concerning US 68. The highway department has completed surveys on about eight miles of new roads to be constructed in Logan County either this year or in 1962.
Sportsman’s Club approves plans for new building
A sketch of a floor plan for a proposed clubhouse for the Logan Sportsman’s Club was presented at a club meeting Tuesday night at the Farm Bureau building. The sketch was submitted by contractor Minor Greer and called for a building with an auditorium of 40’ x 80 and a parallel side 14’ x 80’ which would include the kitchen restrooms and the porch.
Tentative hospital plans win approval from staff, directorsTentative plans for the $850,000 expansion program at the Logan County Hospital have been approved by the hospital’s medical staff and board of directors.
For shot -one fatally- in Russellville quarrels
Three men hospitalized following quarrels at a house and pool hall. Four men were shot one fatally in three separate altercations in Russellville last weekend and Monday
Second shift for Emerson studied
Emerson Electric is considering the possibility of starting a second or night shift at the Russellville training school.
Ed Johnson, manager of the plant, said Thursday the second shift may be put in operation within two weeks. There are now 24 employees training at the new school and seven more may be put on, Sam Johnson said
Alice A Dunnigan one of nation’s top journalists
The author of the story in this issue about the Kentucky roots of Vice President Lyndon Johnson is one of the leading women journalists in the United States.
Alice Allison (Mrs. Charles) Dunnigan has had a varied career.
Born in Russellville, she attended Kentucky State College and Howard University in Washington, taught school in Logan and Todd counties 18 years, worked for years for the US government as a statistician and economist, and since 1947 has been head of the Washington Bureau of the Associated Negro press.
Sunrise service for Easter at Rhea Stadium
The community Easter Sunday service will be held on Sunday morning April 2 at Rhea Stadium in Russellville starting at 6:30 a.m. In the case of rain, the sunrise service will be held in the sanctuary of the Methodist Temple.
All lit up along Auburn’s main street with white-way
The town of Auburn was all lit up this week with illumination, that is. Four workmen of the Warren Rural Electric Co-op have finished installing a new mercury vapor white-way that lights the entire length of Main Street. The finishing touches were completed last weekend, Mayor Sterling Eskew said.
The new lighting system is comparable to that of any larger city and was acquired through the cooperation of the town board and the Co-op.
Chamber to adopt 10-point program for community
A 10-point program on community development for the coming year was adopted by the Russellville-Logan Chamber of Commerce. At a meeting Monday night, the program was drafted by a committee headed by R. B. Grape.
Grape also had another committee on airports which made a report at the meeting. The City-County Airport board is looking for a 50-acre site with 3,000 feet available for a landing strip. It is recommended that the strip for this area should run from southwest to northeast. It should also be within a 15 minutes driving distance from Russellville.
Prisoner, burglar get away from county, city cops
A fleet-footed handcuffed prisoner escaped from the sheriff and his chief deputy this week a few hours after an equally speedy burglar outdistanced Russellville police.
Free customer parking downtown, city offers use of two lots to be open to the public
27 downtown Russellville merchants attended a meeting Tuesday night to launch a drive to secure free parking for customers in their business district. Placed before them was a proposal to lease the two parking lots owned by the city of Russellville and throw them open to the public.
The meeting was called by the Retail Merchants Committee of the Russellville-Logan County Chamber of Commerce. Carroll Riley, chairman of the committee, announced that the city is willing to lease the two lots on West Third next to the post office and on East Third near Main for exactly what the city is paying for them.
According to councilman N.C. Hancock, the city’s expenses for the lots are as follows:
Third Street $150 a month rent to the property owner plus $100 a month salary for the lot custodian.
Fourth Street $100 a month rent.
The city is also required to pay taxes on the lights amounting to between $150 and $160 a year.
The city has also been paying for signs put up for new customers presently renting space in the lot on a monthly basis. This cost totals about $40 a year, Hancock said.
There are 132 spaces in the lot, 34 on Fourth Street, and 98 on third Street, Hancock said. About 30 of these are rented for $5 a month.
If the merchants decide to lease the lots and continue to rent out the spaces, the rentals will go to the merchants, according to the city officers.
Last year, Councilman Hancock reported the meters brought the city $15,990.17 in sorely needed revenue.
Red River State Park Drive gets underway at mass meeting
A drive to make the old Red River Meeting House near dear Adairville a state shrine was begun Sunday when a large crowd attended a mass meeting at the site.
Berry Festival opens with talent show
Plans are nearly complete for the 15th annual Strawberry Festival next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Charles Snyder, the festival chairman announced this week that hundreds of dollars in prizes will be given by individual merchants, as well as the $200 grand prize in cash to be awarded on Saturday.
Other attractions are floral displays, talent show, horse and pony show, pet show, hobby show, bike races, Queens mall, coordination of the queen, and street square dancing.
Destruction marks path as progress as landmarks go
Old-timers in Russellville have without doubt noted the removal of some landmarks in recent weeks, which has brought nostalgic memories of former people, days, and events.
Stories with historic value can be told about the first brick house build in Russellville in 1811, which until recently was used as a church building.
Learned people, great educators, and heroic deeds of the Civil War linger in memory around Bethel College, built in 1847. The gymnasium and library of Bethel, built in 1904 are now being added to the list of Bethel casualties, to make way for a probable highway link.
7,500 may vote Tuesday; GOP officers are appointedHot county races, contests expected to bring big turnout
A total vote of about 7,500 is predicted in the Logan County primary Tuesday, with several hot county races and city elections. Numbers are expected to swell the total vote above that cast four years ago.
Fountain, birdbath, pool, plan for park, if citizens will help
A fountain, birdbath, and pool will be restored in Russellville’s historic old park site of the county’s first courthouse if the citizens who would enjoy this park improvement will help pay for it.
If the Russellville Park Commission can get $500 in donations, work on the fountain restoration project will start right away, Louis Richardson, Park Commission Chairman, said this week.
Richardson has secured two of the original pieces of the old fountain tore down years ago and has a plan to replace it with a new pool on the site of the old pool.
The restored pool and fountain would look rather like the old pool and fountain, a picture of which we published in the News-Democrat last week.
The Park Commission plans include the removal of the unsightly utility pole in the center of the old pool site, which is now a flower bed. The utility pole was installed for Christmas lighting but the new plan would take care of Christmas lighting, too, by having a lighter collapsible pole put up each Christmas season possibly on top of the fountain.
The fountain plan calls for a 10-foot pipe rising from the pool. It would support two birdbaths and have a jet stream of water circulating at the top. Covered lights will be installed. Tropical fish will be placed in the pool.
About $500 is needed to purchase a pump and pay for plumbing, labor, plastering, waterproofing, the color lights, and replacement of the utility pole, Richardson said.
The News-Democrat, believing that our beautiful park is an asset to the downtown business district, and garden in the center of our shopping area, joins with the Park Commission in appealing for small contributions from citizens who would enjoy the presence of a fountain, pool, and birdbath in the center of our park.
This newspaper is making a small contribution to the project and invites readers to join with us and helping in the fountain restoration.
Fiscal court studying vote machine purchase
The Logan County Fiscal Court in its first session following the May 23 Democratic primary has decided to look again into the problem of getting voting machines. County judge Homer B. Doris informed magistrates at a meeting Tuesday that Logan county must have the machines in operation by next year.
Street plan, subdivision regulations are shelved
Delayed suddenly in a split vote of Rvilles zoning commissionThe proposed major street plan in subdivision regulations for Russellville was indefinitely tabled or delayed in a split vote of the Planning and Zoning Commission last week.
The move to table “came as a complete surprise to me” said Ruston Flowers, Chairman of the Commission, after the meeting. “I thought we were all ready to adopt them. “
Mayor Fuqua explained that the city was running “a little low on money at this time “and that he had been informed that the state, charges for assistance to the city, and its Planning and Zoning program would be increased for the last six months of this year.
KIWANIS takes over campaign to run park fountain fund
The Russellville Kiwanis Club determined that Logan County shall enjoy the beauty of a fountain in the Russellville park where the courthouse used to be, has unanimously agreed to raise the balance of $358.50 needed to get the fountain built.
Growth of our R’ville industry told in L & N article
Russellville is described as “a community of industrial hospitality “ in an article about the cities growth in the May issue of the L & N magazine.
The three-page “spread includes photographs of the Rockwell, Emerson, Southern States and Commonwealth Fertilizer factories, pictures of the Logan County Hospital, Bob Guion, head is Built-Rite Products and President of the Russellville-Logan Chamber of Commerce, Ted Helt, Rockwell Traffic Manager, Marvin Stuart, Earl Davis, Mayor Taylor Fuqua, and L& N officials.
Home for aged possible on a nonprofit basis
A plan for a privately sponsored, nonprofit old people’s home for Logan County was presented to the Logan County Social Service Advisory Committee this week. The home would be financed through a Federal Housing Administration insured loan.
Fiscal court orders free hauling of rock no moreThe Logan County Fiscal Court this week killed a time-old Logan custom that no more rock be hauled by county trucks for private roads.
In years past the county has had a policy of toting rock to private driveways and farms where the recipients agreed to pay the cost of the rock.
21 rides among Midway events
Free public parking, children to be let in without chargeThe 1961 Logan County Fair will open Monday with a jam-packed program of fun and frolic to last through Saturday night.
This year‘s fair will be the 16th since World War II and the 27th sponsored by American Legion Post 29 of Russellville, suspended during World War II the fair was resumed in 1946.
This year Midway attractions will be operated by Hunt Amusement Company. 12 major rides and nine kiddy rides will be on the Midway, Calvin Colburn Fair Board Secretary said.
The grandstand programs will be kicked off Monday night with a National Guard show, a firepower demonstration, starting at 8 p.m. which will include tanks, cannons, machine guns, rockets, and a drill team.
Auburn asking bid to build sewer system
The Auburn Town Board this week advertised for bids for the construction of the community sewage and disposal plant. The notice for bids also calls for the installation of about 44,000 feet of pipeline, 119 manholes, rock excavation, street resurfacing, and a sewage lift station as part of the project.
Dedication rights for building of Baptists August 6 $250,000 program of expansion complete
Dedication services for the new educational building of the First Baptist Church of Russellville will be held Sunday, August 6. The church recently concluded a $250,000 expansion program with the completion of a new suite of church offices and remodeling of the educational facilities.
$46,278 increase in Welfare help
Logan County Public Assistance recipients received a $46,278 increase in state and federal funds during the 1960-61 fiscal year as compared with the 1959-60 year, Economic Security Commissioner Earle V. Powell announced this week.
Texaco planning bulk plant, two service stations
Plans for a bulk plant and two new service stations in Russellville were disclosed this week by R. P. McKinney, Sr. and R. C. McKinney, Jr., Texaco Distributors of Hopkinsville.
The McKinney‘s have city building permits for the $35,000 bulk plant on Franklin Road and a $20,000 station on Clarksville Road.
The bulk plant and station on Franklin Road will be located on the west side between the home of A.C. Smith and the Turner farm.
The other station will be located on the Clarkesville Road between Bowling Street and Crittenden on the Melvin Tabb property which is being sold to the McKinney’s.
Squires inspect lock-up at jail
The Logan County Fiscal Court members Tuesday made a surprise visit to the Logan County Jail to inspect the lock-up facilities for drunken prisoners.
The facilities were found to be nonexistent, due to lack of plumbing in the cells which could be used to segregate drunks from the rest of the inmates.
As a result of the inspection, the magistrates instructed County Attorney Joe Wheeler to contact the county’s plumbers and get estimates on the installation of commodes and lavatories in the cell.
Man, youth hit by shot in row at skating rink
A 32-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were both shot through the face, but neither was seriously injured, in a fight at the skating rink on Bowling Green Road Saturday night.
Council zones Emerson area
Interim ordinance follows plan for trailer court near plantThe Russellville City Council this week passed an interim zoning ordinance for about 110 acres of land on the west section of the city, following disclosure of plans to locate a trailer court near the Emerson factory.
School board hears public, decides to keep new system for grouping
To continue placing grade pupils by their ability to learn subjectsThe Russellville School Board has unanimously voted to continue its new program of grouping Logan elementary school students according to their learning abilities.
Logan citizens pack courthouse for discussions on Civil Defense
Between 500 and 600 Logan County citizens turned out Friday night for a Civil Defense meeting at the Logan County Courthouse.
John Clark, Administrator of the Logan County Hospital, and Civil Defense Director of the county, provided and introduced Everett L. Hall of Shelbyville, Training, Education, and Public Affairs Director of the state Division of Civil Defense at Frankfort.
President Kennedy by alerting the public to the need for fallout shelters “Has done more for civil defense in the last eight months that has been done in the past eight years.”
