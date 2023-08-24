VOLLEYBALLThe Russellville Lady Panther Volleyball team traveled to take on the Logan County Lady Cougars on Tuesday, Aug. 15 for a 13th District JV/Varsity match-up. Logan County dominated from the first serve in the JV match, defeating Russellville 2-0 (21-3, 21-6). The Varsity match proved to be much of the same as the experience and depth of the Lady Cougars defeated the young Lady Panthers squad 3-0 (25-5, 25-1, 25-7).
Today, the Lady Cougars will host the Greenwood Lady Gators for a 4th Region Freshman/JV/Varsity matchup beginning at 5 p.m.
CROSS-COUNTRYThe Logan County Cross Country teams competed in their first meets of 2023 at the Christian County Season Opener in Hopkinsville. Over 30 teams competed, including several from their new region. It was a very competitive meet this early in the campaign, and the Cougars responded with several strong efforts.
The Girls varsity squad started off the day with a bang, as a trio of Lady Cougars placed in the top 20. Junior Addison Connelly (11th with a personal best of 24:20) and seniors Hailey Burgess (15th, 24:45) and Keirsten ‘KK’ Harper (16th, 24:50) formed a solid pack that led the way over the 3.1-mile (5 kilometer) course. Senior Lexus McMurray (48th, 30:26) crushed her personal best by over 3 minutes, and senior Neoma Masterman (59th, 33:23) rounded out the team scoring. Also placing was freshman Katelyn Haas (60th, 34:02). The Lady Cougars scored 119 points, placing 5th overall and only 30 points behind region foes Webster County and Hopkinsville.
The Boys varsity faced some stiff competition themselves and ran well. Junior Landon Crocker (52nd, 21:14) beat his previous personal best by 1 second to lead the Cougars. Sophomore twins Wyatt (68th, 22:12) and Garrett (69th, 22:19) Lawson were only one minute behind Landon. Freshmen Trapper McCarley (87th, 23:56 in his first race ever) and Gabe Masterman (119th, 27:48 in his first varsity race) completed the scoring for the Cougars. They beat Hopkins County Central, one of the teams in their new region, by 30 points.
The Middle School runners, competing at the shorter 3-kilometer distance (1.8 miles), had some outstanding results as well. The 3 boys were all running their first cross-country races and are still learning. Eighth-grader Jack Blanton (Auburn) led the way with a sterling performance. He finished 6th with a time of 10:26, only 30 seconds behind the winner. Olmstead 7th grader Corbin Ruuska (132nd, 16:17) and Lewisburg 7th grader Jackson Brown (146th, 18:10) absolutely crushed their personal bests set in time trials at practice this week. On the girl’s side, Auburn 7th grader Faith Higgins (34th, 13:56) and Chandler’s 7th grader Julia Anderson (67th, 16:51) ran well, especially closing on other runners the last ½ mile of their race.
Logan County also had 5 elementary runners compete. Auburn 4th grader Bella Burgess lit it up, as she ran the 1-mile course in 8:02, placing her 8th among the girls. 4 Fourth grader Delaney Switzer from Adairville was not far behind her teammate (17th, 8:54) and had a strong finish, flying past 5 runners in the last 50 meters to get in the top 20. On the boys’ side, Auburn 4th grader Abel Connelly finished 4th in 6:51 with a spectacular closing kick to protect his top 5 placing. Fellow Auburn classmates Tyler Coots (5th grade, 15th, 7:21) and Shelby ‘SJ’ Hughes (5th grade, 34th, 8:06) gutted out strong finishes in a loaded elementary division.
The teams and runners had a great time at Hopkinsville and will continue to build on their season-opening efforts. The next meet will be the Warren East Raider Twilight at Ephraim-White Park this Saturday, Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.