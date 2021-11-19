Thanksgiving meals
Several members in the community are reaching out to provide a Thanksgiving meal. Crittenden Drive Church of Christ will be hosting a meal Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 5-6:45 p.m. There will be dine-in, delivery, and carry-out. For more information, call 270-726-6583. The 3rd annual Russellville Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 5 p.m. until it is gone. The event is being sponsored by Humble Activities and will be held at the KP Hall, 428 East 5th Street, Russellville. There will be free food, drinks, and music to enjoy. The Auburn Senior Center will be handing out Thanksgiving meals curbside on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. to Auburn seniors 55 plus at the senior center. First come first serve. This event is sponsored by Haley Auctions & Realty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.