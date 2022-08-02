The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for July 31 through August 5 are listed below. All work is subject to change.
Interstate 65A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect the southbound direction to be down to one lane Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. this week. Northbound lane closures are also possible. Please use caution and expect delays during this time frame. Slowed and stopped traffic is also possible.
Interstate 165U.S. 231 Exit 33 -The project to reconstruct the Exit 33 interchange continues. Please slow down and use caution in this area.
Pavement markings installation from the 18-mile marker to the 26-mile marker in Butler County will continue. The speed limit remains 55 mph.
Logan CountyKY 3233 (mile point 0-1) A project to resurface KY 3233 from KY 3519 to U.S. 68X continues. Pavement marking installations is expected to start. Motorists should expect delays and lane closures. The project should take about a week to complete.
U.S. 68 (mile points 24.9 to 29.2) -A preventive maintenance project on U.S. 68 near the Auburn Community has started. As asphalt thin overlay is being applied to the current pavement. Lane closures are in place and the speed limit has been lowered to 55 mph. The project is expected to be completed by the end of September. Please slow down and use caution in this area.
Simpson CountyKY 73 East Cedar Street/Rapids Road (mile points 7.1 to 9.2) -A project to resurface the roadway from KY 100 to U.S. 31-W is expected to start. The roadway will be controlled by flaggers and lane closures are possible.
Todd CountyKY 181 (mile points 13 to 19) — A resurfacing project from U.S. 68 to KY 507 is expected to continue. Lane closures are possible.
Warren CountyU.S. 31-W Nashville Road A project to widen U.S. 31-W from Dillard Road to just south of Buchanon Park continues. Motorists should use caution as this area is a heavy construction zone. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph.
