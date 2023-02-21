FEB. 24
Agriculture Appreciation Luncheon
Logan County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Logan County Cooperative Extension Service is hosting the annual Agriculture Appreciating Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. at the Extension Complex, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville.
FEB. 25
Schochoch Pancake Breakfast
Please join us in Schochoch for a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 6-9 a.m. at the Schochoh Community Center, 3720 Schochoh Road, Adairville. The cost is $5 a plate and will consist of three pancakes, sausage or bacon, and a drink. To-go plates can be purchased as well.
Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Feb. 25th at the facility on Lewisburg Road in Lewisburg. From 9-11 a.m. Signs will be posted for your convenience.
MARCH 27 & April 14
Russellville Preschool Academy
The Russellville Preschool Academy at R.E. Stevenson Elementary will be conducting screenings on the following dates: Friday, March 17, Monday, March 27, and Friday, April 14. The screenings will consist of the following: Speech Language Screener, Brigance Screen III, and a Parent interview. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Aug. 1. Please call Linda Shelton at 270-791-2217 or 270-726 3927 to schedule an appointment for a screener.
