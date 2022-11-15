A Franklin favorite has found itself in new hands after 16 years of ownership by Wendy Gant. The roadside eatery and its baby burgers have long had a special place in the Gant family. At 15 years old, Gant started working behind the counter serving the residents of Franklin. The town’s milkshake haven is where Wendy met her husband Donnie only three years later.
Willis and Marie Leslie Yokley opened Frosty Freeze on Main Street in Franklin in May of 1956. The Yokleys approached Gant at work one day and asked her if she’d be interested in becoming the second owner.
“I said I need to talk to my husband. So I went home and we thought about it all night and went back to the Yokley’s with the answer yes,” she said.
Gant said the best part of Frosty Freeze is the customers, both local and out-of-towners. She said she loved watching people grow up and start families of their own. It didn’t take long for her to get to know the regulars and know just what to fix them before they could even get out of their car. Gant said all customers were her favorite customers and the Jepsen’s were no exception.
“He would pull up and he’d just stick up two fingers. That’s two chuck wagons, two tots, and two cokes and you had to give him a drink tray because his wife wouldn’t let him set the drinks in the car,” she said.
Gant says all this while laughing and smiling at all the families she’s been a part of through her restaurant. The regulars have become as much a part of her family as her actual family has become part of the restaurant.
“My niece is the manager and I started training her since she was big enough to crawl through the window and she’s always loved it,” she recalled.
The decision to sell Frosty Freeze didn’t come lightly and Gant said she left plenty of detailed instructions. She laid out not only how to run the restaurant and its recipes, but also how to care for the people of Franklin who hold a special place in their hearts for Frosty Freeze. Gant remembers the panic in town when she had to replace the restaurant’s sign after it was damaged.
“People were stopping by, little kids were crying because they thought we were tearing down the building. That just shows you Frosty Freeze is Franklin,” she said.
Todd Utley and Jeremy Adams purchased the milkshake haven a mere weeks ago with plans to keep it running just as it has been. Utley was already familiar with Frosty Freeze and the Gants. He worked as one of their food representatives and salesmen. Before purchasing the restaurant, Utley assured the Gants he wouldn’t take anything away, but he would add some milkshake flavors and additional services. He said Frosty Freeze is a place full of charm and the kind of quirks only the tenured employees could know so he has been learning a lot.
“You wouldn’t know how to open the door with the right key unless someone showed you how to jiggle it. Everything has a trick and the nostalgia of the place is pretty impressive,” Utley said.
One of the more exciting services Utley said he’s going to bring to Frosty Freeze is delivery. He is working to partner with DoorDash and deliver within a 12-mile radius. Both online ordering and delivery are expected to be up and running sometime this winter. While the new owners don’t plan to take anything off the menu, there are some whispers of an old favorite that could make its way back on the board.
Utley said one of the things he’s most grateful for is the employees at Frosty Freeze. He and his partner are taking notes and having the current employees teach them how things work.
“They got a great business. I’m proud of the name, the business, and the opportunity we have. To be the third owner of a business that’s been around for 66 years is unique,” Utley added.
Utley said Frosty Freeze is worth the investment and he is committed to keeping the restaurant around for the long haul. After 19 years of working in the food sales business, Utley wants people to understand he and his partner Adams are committed to the restaurants that make Franklin what it is.
“It’s here to support mine and Jeremy’s families. We’ll learn from and appreciate the community’s response,” he said.
Utley and Adams also purchased Hot Plate earlier this year. He plans for both restaurants to have online ordering and delivery available soon within a 12-mile radius.
