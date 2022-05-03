Bonnie “Bunny” Piper, age 77, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her home. She was a Logan County native born Sept. 7, 1944, to the late Fred Nash and Ordie Addison Nash. She was a floral designer and was a foster parent. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and was an antique collector and dealer. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Christine Markham and Maxine Robertson.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald Piper; her son, Timmy Piper and wife Beckie of Russellville, Ky.; foster daughter, Darla Neighbors and husband Don of Russellville, Ky.; two sisters, Betty Anderson of Russellville, Ky. and Jackie Foster and husband Billy Joe of Russellville, Ky.; three grandchildren, Lance Piper, Nikki Piper, and Andrea Piper; three foster grandchildren, Stephen Sanford, Daniel Sanford, and Adam Sanford; five great-grandchildren, Layla, Colton, Raylon, Addy, and Arlo, and long-time special friend, Janie Johnson.
Funeral services for Bonnie “Bunny” Piper were conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Chyle officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Sunday, May 1 from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Stuart, John Stuart, Travis Stuart, Dylan Anderson, Don Neighbors, and Donald Miller.
Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.