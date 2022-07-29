On Tuesday, July 26, at approximately 6:50 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Post 2, Madisonville, was requested to investigate a collision on KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County.
Preliminary investigation indicated a 2011 Chevy Malibu was traveling southbound on KY-181 when for unknown reasons, exited the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle struck an earth embankment and began to overturn. The passenger, Zachary Kangis, 11, of Central City, was not wearing a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner.
The operator of the vehicle, Rebecca Evans, 56, of Greenville, was transported by ambulance to Muhlenberg Community Hospital for her injuries.
The collision and reconstruction are being conducted by Trooper Brett Martin of the Kentucky State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.