Shelton Lane Being Resurfaced
Scotty’s Contracting and Stone began repair of Shelton Lane on June 7, 2021. Once repairs are made they will return in early July to complete the resurfacing of the road. The city of Russellville apologizess for any inconvenience that this may cause and appreciate your patience during this time.
Courts Being Conducted In Person
All court appearances are now being conducted in person for both District and Circuit Courts. Driver’s Licensing has reopened for address changes, renewals, and transfers Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Our next scheduled Saturday is June 12th from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Real IDs are only being issued by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and our closest regional location is in Bowling Green at 360 E 8th Avenue, Suite 111. (270-746-7493). Written tests have also resumed with no appointment required, and are held Mondays and Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Road tests are scheduled through the Kentucky State Police at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/.../Driver-License-Road.
Friday, June 11
Bright Star Theater-Aesop’s Fables
Stories like “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” “The Tortoise and The Hare,” and “The Lion and The Mouse” leave audiences with a message that is both timely, and timeless! Presented outdoors in the Extension Office Pavilion. Today at 10 a.m.
Library Branches Open for Browsing
The Adairville and Auburn library branches will now be open for browsing! Starting today at noon.
Movie Night at Lake Malone
The Friends of Lake Malone State Park will be hosting a Movie Night Friday, June 11 at 8 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, Refreshments will be available. Movies are G or PG.
Saturday, June 12
Night of Gospel
Join as Kirby Funeral Services, ECC Pressure Washing, Clay’s Towing Autobody, and H&H Sheetmetal host a Night of Gospel Saturday, June 12 at 6 p.m. at Kirby Funeral Services 110 Franklin Road, Russellville. Performing are The Clarksville Soul Stirrers, The WWB Singers, The Gospel Troops, and featuring Rev. Morris Beard. MC for the night is Rev, Colby Barnett. This is a free event for the public.
Adairville Fire Department Fundraiser
The Adairville Fire Department will be having a fundraiser Saturday, June 12 at 11 a.m. until sold out on the square in Adairville. BBQ plates will be offered for a donation of your choice. Proceeds from the event will go to help restore the department’s 1927 fire truck.
Summer Nights Cruise-In
Summer Nights Cruise-In will be held Saturday, June 12 on the Square in Russellville from 5-8 p.m. All Vehicles are welcome. There will be food, music, a 50/50 drawing, and fun for all.
Auburn Concert on the Square Series
Auburn’s first concert in the Square Series will be held Saturday, June 12 with Tyrone Dunn & Kin Folk performing. For more information, please call Auburn City Hall.
Shake, Ride & Roll at South Union Shaker Village
Shake, Ride & Roll at South Union Shaker Village will be held Saturday, June 12. Registration will be at 7 a.m. with ride beginning at 8 a.m. The cost is $20. For more information, call 270-542-4167 or https://mailchi.mp/593b278.../shaker-village-bike-event-2021
Sunday, June 13
Chandlers Chapel United Methodist Homecoming
Chandlers Chapel United Methodist Church’s Homecoming will be Sunday, June 13. There will be a memorial service at the cemetery at 12:15 p.m. and a catered meal at church afterward. Desserts are welcome.
Monday, June 14
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack at the Logan County Public Libary! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Today at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, June 15
Pop-up Library — Auburn
Join the Logan County Public Library at Auburn Park for crafts and activities with the library! Starting today at 10 a.m.
Friday, June 18
Nashville Science Guys-Tails, Taels, and More Tales
From tall tales, to fuzzy tails, to the trailing tails of comets, the science of tales is endless! Explore the science behind the bones of your favorite animals, play MythBusters with common tall tales, and even measure the weight of silver-in Taels! Presented outdoors in the Extension Office Pavilion today at 10 a.m.
Downtown Sip and Shop
Join us for Downtown Russellville’s Summer Sip & Shop Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, June 29, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Experience the beautiful historic downtown shops, and meet the owners. Happen by a live music performer, the WOK This Way food truck, special guest vendors, and giveaways. Be sure to check out the specials shops will have. Stroll down South Main and stop by Shoppe on the Square, followed by The Robyn’s Nest and Livvy Mae Boutiques. Your next stop will find you at the Flying Pig Coffee Shop, where you’ll find a signature brew just for the event. Take a quick turn up 5th street to see Oak ‘n Ivy (regular business hours) and back down and across the street to 219 Main Marketplace. Continue back, and around the corner to Fifth Street Finds. A quick stroll over to Breathitt Street, and you’ll arrive at Ruth Ellen’s floral and gifts. Free gift bags to the first 100 shoppers on Friday and the first 100 shoppers on Saturday. Be sure and bring a canned good to The Flying Pig to be donated to our local food banks.
Monday, June 21
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack at the Logan County Public Library! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Today at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, June 22
Little Mr. & Miss Pageant
Little Mr. & Miss Pageant at 6 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Service, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville.
Diaper Derby
Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center is so excited to host a Tiny Tot Big Top Event again this year at the Logan County Fair on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. There will be so many fun and free activities for your baby or toddler to enjoy that evening, including our diaper derby. The derby is a race for crawlers, toddlers, and walkers. The activity stations will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the diaper derby beginning at 7 p.m. This is a public event and is open to anyone. All activities are completely free. Registration for the diaper derby is required. Please pre-register online.
Tuesday, June 22
Family Night at the Fair
Rides & Concessions -5 p.m., Robots -5 p.m. (arena), Corn Maze — 5 p.m. (arena), Pedal Tractors — 5 p.m. (arena), Emergency Services Vehicles — 5 p.m. (arena), Baby & Toddler Activities — 5:30 p.m. (pavilion), Little Mr. & Miss Pageant — 6 p.m. (big meeting room inside), and Diaper Derby -7 p.m. (pavilion)
Wednesday, June 23
Logan County Fair
Rides & Concessions — 5 p.m., Pedal Tractors — 5 p.m. (arena), Corn Maze — 5 p.m. (arena), Cornhole Tournament — 5 p.m. (pavilion), and Omega Force Strong Man Show — 7 p.m.(arena)
Thursday, June 24
Logan County Fair Special Needs Friend’s Day
A special day will be set aside for special needs adults and children to receive a free armband to enter the James Gang Amusement rides at the Logan County Fair, John Paul Avenue, Russellville. You must be pre-registered to receive the armband and this will be for one day only from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, please proceed to the registration table just inside the gate to receive an armband for rides. One chaperone per special friend unless other prior arrangements have been made. Concessions will be available for purchase during this time. The registration deadline is June 18. Contact information: Jackie Stewart at 270-726-2100 or 270-542-9523 or jstewart@activeday.com.
Friday, June 25
Animal Tales
Meet some animals and learn their stories! Presented by the Logan County Public Library outdoors in the Extension Office Pavilion. Today at 10 a.m.
Saturday, June 26
Frog Jumping Contest
Auburn Tourism is sponsoring a Frog Jumping contest Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m.at the small Pavillion at the creek in Auburn Park. This is a free event. You must bring your own frog. Ice cream for the first 50 participants registered. Awards will be given to winning frog owners. For more information, contact Rhonda Sullivan at 270-725-5923
Open Hearts, Open Hands Monthly Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution at its new location on Lewisburg Road/Hwy 431 on Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. All safety precautions will still be used.
Monday, June 28
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack at the Logan County Public Libary! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Today at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, June 29
Pop-up Library — Russellville
Join the staff of the Logan County Public Library at the Russellville City Park for crafts and activities with the library! Today at 10 a.m.
