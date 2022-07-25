On July 21, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to assist the Lewisburg Police Department and Logan County Sheriff’s Department in a vehicle pursuit coming into Todd County on KY Hwy 106.
It was determined the driver, Eddie Moseley, 44, of Hopkinsville, was wanted for felony assault warrants out of Christian county.
As the pursuit entered Todd County, the fleeing vehicle attempted to elude pursuing officers by driving through crop fields with police chasing him. The fleeing vehicle was finally stopped in a soybean field off of KY 171 Allegre Road.
Mosley was taken into custody and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. He will face charges stemming from the warrant and also fleeing/evading, first-degree and criminal mischief for damage to crops in Todd County. Several police cruisers received damage as well attempting to apprehend Moseley.
Elkton Police Department assisted in the investigation.
