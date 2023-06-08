Concerned Citizens of Logan County Free Camp
Concerned Citizens of Logan County will host a free camp starting June 12th through July 27th from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Campers will be taking part in activities like bowling, swimming at a water park, dancing, going to the county fair, attending the movies, and more. Applications for campers are now available at 428 E. 5th St. Russellville. Concerned Citizens is still looking for sponsors if anyone would like to sponsor a camper. If interested in sponsoring a camper please contact 270-725-8721.
June 10, 17, 24
Logan County Archives Saturday Hours
The Logan County Archives will be open for research and or tours of the Old Jail and Jailer’s residence at 278 West 4th St., Russellville, from 8 a.m. to noon. No appointment is necessary. Groups welcome (10 or more, please call ahead so extra volunteers can be brought in to help.) For more information call (270)-726-8179. Regular weekly hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
JUNE 10
Auburn Party on the Square
Tyrone Dunn & Kin-foke will be playing in Auburn on the square on June 10 at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Lewisburg Banking Company. Food vendors will be there as will Carriage House Vineyards.
SUMMER NIGHTS CRUISE-IN
Summer Night Cruise-In will be on Russellville Square on June 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be food, music, 50/50 drawing, and fun for all. All vehicles are welcome. Call Clay Bilyeu at 270-772-1009 for more information.
JUNE 11
Homecoming at Chandlers Chapel Church
Chandlers Chapel Church, 7760 Chandlers Rd., Auburn, KY will be having its homecoming on June 11. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. with worship service beginning at 11 a.m. Singing begins at 11:30 a.m. with the “The Nate Overholt Family." The sermon begins at 12:15 p.m. with Bro. Wayne Thomas. A memorial service will be held at the Chandlers Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. with a potluck meal at the church at 1 p.m. For more information contact Richard Estes at 270-772-1980.
Summer Farm to Table Brunch and Shake, Ride + Roll Bike Events
Two events this coming weekend! Summer Farm to Table Brunch and Shake, Ride + Roll Bike Event. Enjoy an unforgettable Sunday brunch created by River Cottage Farms. By reservation only, $90 per ticket. Sunday, June 11th at 12 p.m. at South Union Hotel. RSVP online. The 2023 Shake, Ride + Roll Bike Event, benefiting SUSV, will take place on Saturday, June 10 beginning at 8 a.m. There will be 10, 28, and 50-mile loops from South Union Shaker Village. Register online at https://mailchi.mp/.../farm-to-table-brunch-shake-ride
deGraffenried Chorale Performance
The deGraffenried Choral will present a selection of show tunes at an upcoming performance at Russellville High School's deGraffenried Auditorium on Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m.
JUNE 12
Board of Adjustments Meeting
A Board of Adjustments meeting will be held on Monday, June 12 at 4 p.m. in the city council chamber.
JUNE 13
1st Annual Tractor Show
Logan County Engine & Antique Tractor Association will hold the 31st Annual Tractor Show on June 2-3 at the Logan County Ag Complex. Tractor Engine show Friday and Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tractor Pull Friday at 6 p.m. Antique Pull Saturday at 1 p.m.
JUNE 14
LEAD/IDA Meetings
The Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, June 14 at 7 a.m. in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main Street, Russellville. The Logan Industrial Development Authority, (IDA) will hold its regular monthly meeting following the LEAD meeting. LEAD and IDA meetings are open to the public. All who live and/or do business in Logan County are welcome to attend. For more information, please call the LEAD office at 270-726-9575.
JUNE 17
Tractor Show
The Butler County Antique Engine & Tractor Club will host a Tractor Show on June 17th from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Tractor Supply Company, 1150 West 9th Street, Russellville. You are invited to bring your tractors, engines, and lawnmowers. For more information, contact Troy Dunn at 270-526-1184.
Adairville Car and Tractor Show
The Rev Up for Autism Car Show schedule for the Strawberry Festival has been rescheduled to June 17 from 12-3 p.m. on Adairville Square. The event is free to the public. All makes and models are welcome. Awards will be given for Best in Show, People's Choice, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for car, truck, and tractor.
JUNE 17-30
Logan County Fair
The Logan County Fair will take place from the 17th through the 30th. There are numerous events planned. Check out the Logan County KY Fair FaceBook page for more details.
JUNE 24
Logan County Clerk’s Office Saturday Hours
The Logan County Clerk’s Office, located at 229 W. 3rd St. Russellville, will be open on Saturday, June 24 for vehicle licensing and renewing tags only from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you have questions, you may call 270-726-6061 during regular office hours Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.