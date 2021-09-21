Logan County Public Library Events

movie NightsOct. 2-9-16-23-30 at 9 p.m. online
Join the Logan Speculative Fiction Group for weekly movie nights. This program will run through Kanopy, so make sure you have an account beforehand.
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Oct. 4-12-18-25 at 10 a.m. (Russellville Library)
Pick up your weekly craft pack. All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, and glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last.
Game Night
Oct. 7-14-21-28 at 6:30 p.m. online
Weekly game nights are over on the Logan Speculative Fiction Group (private group, ask to join).
Teen Watercolor Demo
Oct. 11-18-25 at 4 p.m. online (all branches)
Try a new art medium with Jessica. Demo video will be on @goatquincie on Instagram, teens can pick up a watercolor kit from the library, starting Oct. 7, while supplies last.
Teen Craft Kit Pick Up
Oct. 12-25 at 10 a.m. (Russellville Library)
Teen crafts will be available, while supplies last. Ask for one at the front desk.
Adult Craft Kit Pick Up
Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. (Russellville Library)
Grab your craft kit for October. Pick up at the Russellville Library. Visit the LCPL | Adult Programming page for updates.
Community Shred Day
Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. (Russellville Library)
The shred truck will be back on Saturday, 10/23 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Document rules: maximum of five boxes/bags per vehicle personal/household docume.nts only (no business goods)
For more information, contact 270-726-6129 or visit www.loganlibrary.org
Book & Movie Discussion
Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. online
What media have you enjoyed this month? Share it with us! Join the Logan County Speculative Fiction Facebook page to join the discussion and maybe you’ll find your new favorite book or movie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.