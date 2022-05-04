For NDL
The Site-Based Decision-Making Council at R.E. Stevenson Elementary is pleased to announce Amanda Collins as the new principal of the school for the 2022-23 school year.
Mrs. Collins has served as Stevenson’s assistant principal for the past year.
“I am super excited to take the next step in leading our Stevenson Elementary School family!” said Mrs. Collins.
Mrs. Collins is a native of Hopkinsville, Ky. where she taught music for the Christian County Public School System for 18 years. During the last five years of her time in the CCPS district, she served in multiple roles including Title I Coordinator, Technology Integration Professional & School Technology Assistant, NTI POC, Events Coordinator, PBIS Committee Member, and served as an upcoming leader on the District Leadership Team.
Mrs. Collins received her undergraduate degree in music education from Austin Peay State University in 2003. In 2012, she received her Master’s in Curriculum & Instruction from Austin Peay State University, and in 2019, Mrs. Collins completed her Master’s in Education Administration from Murray State University.
Amanda Collins is a mother of three children, Madeline, Cameron, and Lilly, and she is the wife of Eric Collins.
“I am thankful for my children and wonderful husband who have supported me throughout my educational career and pushed me to continue growing and setting new goals!” said Mrs. Collins. “They share my excitement for this new adventure.”
Mrs. Collins adds she looks forward to working side by side with our team of highly skilled educators, parents, and community to provide the best education for our Stevenson students. “I look forward to growing and serving our school community as principal of Stevenson for years to come!”
Mrs. Collins quotes Mother Teresa who said, “You can do what I cannot do. I can do what you cannot do. Together we can do great things.”
