At the conclusion of the 13th District Volleyball Tournament last week at Russellville High School, the 13th District All-Season Team was revealed.
The selections were made by the four district coaches Kevin Harrod from Franklin-Simpson, Caleb Sheffield from Logan County, Kaitlin Maiden from Russellville, and Steven Lyne from Todd County Central.
Kinley Cummings, Caydence Johnson, and Aubtry Sams were selected from Franklin-Simpson.
During the regular season, Cummings served 40 aces, hit 140 kills, and had nine blocks, four assists, and 31 digs.
“I am very excited and proud to be chosen to be a part of this,” Kinley Cummings said. “Being my senior season, it’s very special that I got chosen for this. I have worked hard for the past seven years and it shows that my hard work has paid off. I am thankful to the coaches for selecting me.”
Johnson served 33 aces, hit 29 kills, and had 18 assists, and 93 digs.
“As a freshman, I am very excited to be selected. Thank you to all the coaches for picking me for this award,” Caydence Johnson said. “This season was good. I am really proud of everyone. Excited to work hard this offseason and come back next year. I want to win the district next year.”
Sams served 48 aces, hit 28 kills, and had 284 assists, and 97 digs.
“I am very grateful to be chosen for this,” Aubrey Sams said. “Being selected as a freshman is really big to me. I play my hardest, give all my effort in every game and do my best to pass and set well.”
“There were some others that could have been selected if we had more selections but all the coaches look at numbers and the kind of impact they have had on their team,” Last Cats’ Head Coach Kevin Harrod said. ”These three girls are very deserving and I am proud of them.”
Other selections to the 13th District All-Season Team were Brinley Mason and Kilby Long from Russellville; Carlie Bivins, Lucy Chester, and Addleigh Wofford from Todd County Central, and Caroline Kelley, Lindy Mitchell, Kaitlyn Scruggs and Haleigh Wood from Logan County.
