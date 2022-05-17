Abney, Cody Montana-05/11/2022-Improper Use Of Red Lights-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Surrender Revoked Operators License-No Registration Plates-Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Falsely Reporting An Incident-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting U/$500-Tbut Or Disp Gasoline U/$500-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified-Poss Of Marijuana
Bellamy, Gabriel Lewis-05/10/2022-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Traf In Marijuana ( Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Off
Brown, Thomas David-05/10/2022-Parole Violation (For Felony Off)
Bullard Jr, Warren A.-05/07/2022-Fugitive From Another State — Warrant Required
Canler, Roger W.-05/07/2022-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)
Cole, Joshua Austin-05/06/2022-Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
Davis, Stephen E.-05/05/2022-Failure To Appear
Dickerson, Marilyn Sunbear-05/10/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury)-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
Doepel, Gary Dewayne-05/07/2022-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
Douglas, Angel Marie Starr-05/07/2022-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Dowless, Christian Ray-Lee-05/11/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Garcia, Jose Luis-05/09/2022-Indecent Exposure, 1st Degree, 1st Offense-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
Gordon, Maurice Marcellio-05/05/2022-Failure To Appear
Guess, James W.-05/11/2022-Hold For Other
Hahne, Lisa Marie-05/08/2022-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
Hardison, Bobby N.-05/10/2022 -Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st (Agg Cir)
Harrison, Richard E.-05/11/2022-Failure To Appear-Shock Probation In Misdemeanor Convictions-Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense)-Burglary, 2Nd Degree-Obscuring The Identity Of A Machine U/$500-Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500
Hernandez, Placido P.-05/06/2022-Rape, 1st Degree — Victim-Sodomy, 1st Degree-Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim U/12 Years Of Age
Higley, Lexus Constantine-05/09/2022-Failure To Appear
Hudson, Cuba M.-05/10/2022-Speeding In A Restricted Zone-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Kerr, David T.-05/07/2022-Failure To Appear
Lamb, Nathaniel L.-05/06/2022-Official Misconduct — 2nd Degree
Martin, Troy Stephen-05/07/2022-Failure To Appear-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Mayes, Brittany L.-05/09/2022-Failure To Appear
Owens, Jason Merideth-05/08/2022-Reckless Driving-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Subst (189A.010(1C) — 1st-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Opiates)
Rangel, Estevan J.-05/09/2022-Failure To Appear
Sawyer, Donna K.-05/09/2022-Failure To Appear-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Scantland, Jackie O.-05/11/2022-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
Scharkley, Davontrez T.-05/11/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
Schutt, Blake J.-05/11/2022-Speeding 26 Mph Or > Speed Limit-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Smith, Jeffrey A.-05/06/2022-Failure To Appear
Thompson, Nassyrah K.-05/08/2022-Failure To Appear-Harassment — Physical Contact — No Injury
Watkins, Merle D.-05/11/2022-Hold For Other
White, Ricky Lee-05/09/2022-Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
Wilkerson, Jose M.-05/06/2022-Fugitive From Another State — Warrant Required
