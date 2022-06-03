You will never find true passion, you will never find true peace, you will never find your true purpose until you discover Jesus, learn to be in His presence and remain there.
For the last few years, I have been teaching women how to spend time with God every day in PB&J, that’s Prayer, Bible & Journaling. I consistently hear from women who love the Lord but they’re struggling in their personal relationship with Him. They say they don’t spend time with Him because, as they’ve simply put it, they have not made it a priority, they don’t know what to do, or their minds won’t shut off long enough to focus.
My heart yearns for Christian women everywhere to have a radical shift in their walk with the Lord. A radical shift? Yes! What does that actually mean? I’m your perfect example. I was saved when I was five. I’ve grown up loving the Lord, going to church, listening to Christian music, posting Bible verses on social media, and even talking to people about my walk with Him, because I loved Him! But spending time in the word was not something I did, hardly at all. I didn’t enjoy reading and so I didn’t. I was lacking in spiritual discipline. I simply didn’t know that spending time in God’s word would change me to the core.
Just a short time ago, I realized my love for God had been mostly one-sided. It was me that was lacking on my end. You see, we can love God, we can love going to church and singing praise and worship songs and even get excited about our faith! We can volunteer in the church, VBS, sing in the choir…you name it, but let me tell you, if we are not spending time with God alone every day, we are missing the entire point!!
How in the world can I get to know this amazing God of mine by just hearing about Him at church on Sunday?
How can I get to know who He is without reading His word and seeking His will for my life? He created me for a purpose! Do I want to live half of my life before I realize what that is? Or may I never discover it because I never even heard a bold story like this one? I’ve been praying this week for boldness. Boldness to share what God has laid on my heart for all of His people. We have got to stop playing church. Stop playing around with God and come back to the heart of it all, who is Christ Jesus.
Today, I challenge you to come to Him. In the midst of all the chaos of life, the hurt, the pain, the busyness, the brain that won’t shut off, and just be with Him. There’s this place you will discover in the beauty of His presence, a loving, magnificent, holy God that has been patiently waiting on you to come back to Him, to open His word, to pour out your heart…and to hear what He has to say to you today.
Do you want to find a passion that burns inside you? Do you want to find God’s peace in every area of your life? Do you want to discover His purpose? It’s all found in the pages of His word.
Verse: Therefore the Lord longs to be gracious to you, and therefore He waits on high to have compassion on you. For the Lord is a God of justice; how blessed are all those who long for Him. Isaiah 30:12
Prayer: O Lord, stir in the hearts of your people today! Help us to remember where our priorities are and help us order them according to Your word. Amen.
Karen C. Logan is a Christian Coach, Author, Speaker & CEO Yes, You Can Girl! Christian Ministry for Women.
