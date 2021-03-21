The 13th District championship games were held on Thursday and Friday nights in Franklin. Both games featured Russellville and Franklin. The boys played on Thursday with the Cats beating the Panthers 73-62. On Friday, the ladies took the court. The Lady Cats defeated the Lady Panthers 53-32.
Russellville struck first in the boys game when Jaquis Todd hit a jumper for two at just over two minutes into the game. The first period would end with Franklin holding a narrow 14-13 advantage.
At the half, the Cats increased the lead to four points with a 33-29 score. Todd had 12 in the half for the Panthers. Franklin hit five 3-pointers before the break.
The Panthers scored 20 in the third and stayed within four points by the end of the quarter. It was 53-49 going into the final eight minutes.
Jaquis Todd scored 11 points in the final frame while Lennon Ries added two more. The difference in the period and the game was the number of free throws made by Franklin-Simpson. The Wildcats hit 14-of-16 free throws in the 4th period alone and took the championship win, 73-62.
Todd finished with 29 points. Lennon Ries had 12 and Josh Allen scored ten against Franklin.
The Panthers advanced to the 4th Region tournament and played Allen County on Sunday. The Patriots ended the season for Russellville with a 53-48 win in Allen County.
The Lady Panthers played Franklin-Simpson in the district championship on Friday. The two teams faced off twice already this season. Both games ended with wins by the Lady Cats. The championship would be no different. Franklin-Simpson won 53-32.
In the first period, Reesha Cawthorne scored six and A’miyah Collier hit 3-of-4 from the line. Franklin led 17-11 going into the second.
During the second frame, Franklin added more distance between the score with an 18-7 run. At the break, the Lady Cats were up 35-18.
The Lady Panthers were never able to recover and fell 53-32.
A’miyah Collier led the team with ten points. Reesha Cawthorne had six in the game. Macaria Hines scored five points. Jaylah Kees finished with four.
The Lady Panthers (10-10) will travel to Barren County (18-7) on Thursday for the first round of the 4th Region tournament.
