Organizing an election is no easy task. It takes a lot of people, knowledge of the voting process, and tremendous patience as a great deal of preparation goes into readying for one of our nation’s most important privileges.
Logan County’s 2022 general election on Nov. 8th was the first led by clerk Stacy Watkins who says she is extremely pleased with how her office handled the first election since she became clerk. “We all felt losing Scottie’s knowledge and muscle obviously, but we prepared by studying the laws and attending every training available to us,” said Watkins speaking of former clerk Scottie Harper who held that seat for the past 16 years. “We also leaned on our County Election Board, State Board of Elections, and Secretary of State’s office to make sure we were in line with all KRS’s.”
Watkins added she could not be more proud of how her staff all worked together to pull the general election off. “The ladies I work with are amazing and just as eager as I am to provide successful elections that we are proud to have our names attached to,” said the clerk.
Not all elections go off as planned. In fact, most do not. Despite all the foresight, snags can happen needing a calm head to prevail. When realizing how much traffic the extension office was getting on election day (one of the five poling sites), Watkins sent two members of her staff to work two hour shifts at a time throughout the day to help out. “They did amazing,” said Watkins. “They were able to offer relief to the election officers, make phone calls here to the office to help resolve any issues, direct foot traffic, and answer questions. I am sure being tossed into it was scary for some of our newest employees but they did so great and they each expressed they learned so much, as well as the importance of what we are responsible for.”
The ladies Watkins works with (Jenn, Pam, Erin, Cindy, Kathy, Amy, Felicia, Elizabeth, and Amanda), deserve an entire article about how involved they have been in making this election happen. “We make an amazing team. We just put our fingerprints on part of local history and we take that very serious. They have no idea how grateful I am to have each one of them. They are awesome!” said Watkins. “It takes every single one of us to provide everyone an opportunity to vote. Not everyone gets to see what all goes into this, and these ladies are the best. There is no room for slacking. We have an entire crew that is dedicated to not just doing the job, but doing a great job.”
Although Watkins has worked for the clerk’s office for several years before running and winning her race in the May 2022 primary, she admits until you are in the clerk’s shoes, you can’t honestly know how it feels. Asking Watkins if she was prepared for all that comes with an election, she said, “Yes and no.”
“Did I know how heavy the responsibility would weigh before I became clerk? Absolutely not,” said Watkins. “I also didn’t see every single detail that coordinating an election involves, prior to this one. We each had very specific roles when I was a deputy clerk and that worked great. I did want to change things up a bit and have all the staff be more involved to offer more support not only to the election officers but to Pam, Cindy and Erin (the election professionals, as I call them). I knew well enough to know that I would not be anywhere near as much help to them in this election as Scottie and Gabby had been, so I wanted to recruit as much help as possible from the staff. At the same time, having worked here for seven years prior, I wasn’t coming in brand new with zero knowledge of our election equipment, procedures, or who to reach out to for support. I had the gravity of how important elections are ingrained in me from my experience working here. There was no way to be here everyday working and not notice the months of preparation that goes into it. Having said that though, there is absolutely no way anyone could have prepared me for how much time and energy goes into this. It is wild, and even though I was ready to cry more than once, I loved every minute of it.”
Working year round behind the scenes preparing for election days, the clerk’s office, along with the County Election Board, handles every aspect of the election process for Logan County, said Watkins. “From voter registrations, training workers, ordering ballots and supplies, and delivering and setting up equipment, to providing needed information from election software over the phone during early voting and election day, showing up on site to fix problems with equipment, and running the tabulation reports for viewing at the end of the night … you name it, we are involved,” said Watkins.
One of Watkin’s biggest fears was being responsible for delivering and setting equipment and everything the voters and election officers would need at each polling center. “It was definitely one of the most physically challenging aspects for me personally and I’m sure the ladies I work with as well,” Watkins said. “I am so proud of us though. With the help of our county road barn crew, their trucks and the trailers that were rented from Hayes Trailer Sales, Cindy, Pam, Jenn and myself worked right alongside those men, and we got it done!”
Watkins added she also felt it was important to provide in person support during the morning set up for election officers. “I know for myself, nerves can sometimes make it difficult to remember everything necessary. I always feel more comfortable with support near by and I felt the least we could do was be right there if they needed anything. The officers do an amazing job and I hope having one of us there helped them have a great start to their day. I value every single one of them and I want them all to know how much we appreciate the time they devote to working a very long day under enormous pressure.” Watkins encourages everyone to consider being an election officer. “We need anyone interested to visit us the January of the year they would like to participate in helping. We are more than happy to answer any questions anyone has about it, just call or come by.”
To the voters of Logan County, Watkins says, “We want you all to vote. If you are not registered, come see us. We will gladly get that taken care of. I am so happy that we had an amazing turnout for the general election this year. I am so proud of everyone that exercised their right to vote and let their voices be heard at the polling centers. We more than doubled the voter turnout that we saw in the May primary election, and I feel that is incredible. Good job!”
Any questions about the recent election, or any questions about what the clerk’s office does and offers, Watkins invites citizens to call 270-726-6061, or drop by at 229 West 3rd Street, Russellville.
