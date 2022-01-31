Anora Grace Wyatt, baby daughter of Collin Wyatt and Anna Klang, both of Cadiz, was born into the arms of angels on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Trigg County Hospital in Cadiz.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her paternal grandparents, Kelby Wyatt and Deonna Uribe, and maternal grandparents, Shawn Klang, Alan Klang, and Lori Klang.
There will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc., 138 Main Street in Cadiz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.