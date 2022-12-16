“Two men went up into the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector.” — Luke 18:10
Most of us talk about thankfulness during the holiday season. But Jesus in Luke 18 tells a parable that teaches us that there is a wrong way to be thankful.
Luke gives a prologue to the parable in verse 9, “He also told this parable to some who trusted in themselves that they were righteous, and treated others with contempt.” Jesus told this parable to expose the hearts of his hearers.
Then the parable focuses on the prayer life of two men, a Pharisee and a tax collector. The parable continues, “The Pharisee, standing by himself, prayed thus: ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other men, extortioners, unjust, adulterers, or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week; I give tithes of all that I get.’ ” — Luke 18:11-12
The Pharisee began by looking to Heaven but quickly turned to look to his neighbors. The wrong way to give thanksgiving is to give thanks with comparison. He thanks God he is not unrighteous in his business dealings, his relationships, or his marriage. Despite appearing to be a model member of the First Temple of Jerusalem, God was not pleased with his words. His thanksgiving came from a heart that trusted in itself for righteousness.
The Pharisee didn’t simply pray with comparison, but he also gave thanksgiving with contempt.
We can hear the prejudice dripping from the Pharisee’s lips. He looks down on others even as he looks up in prayer. It is also noteworthy that he stood by himself in a temple that was likely filled with people.
Finally, the Pharisee gave thanksgiving with conceit. He came prideful, boastful, and self-centered. This attitude is only amplified when contrasted with the prayer of the tax collector in verse 13, “But the tax collector, standing far off, would not even lift up his eyes to heaven, but beat his breast, saying, ‘God, be merciful to me, a sinner!’ ”
Jesus then concludes the parable with a punchline, a statement to sum up and get his point across. “I tell you, this man went down to his house justified, rather than the other. For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but the one who humbles himself will be exalted.” — Luke 18:14
The tax collector went home justified, forgiven of his sin and declared in a right relationship with God. Jesus is teaching about justification. His followers are set right with God by grace alone through faith alone apart from works. The Pharisee might have recognized God’s grace, but it was the tax collector who actually relied on it.
But Jesus was also teaching about thanksgiving. Jesus was teaching that the reality of justification is displayed in hearts that give humble thanks. True thanksgiving flows from a truly justified heart. By the fruit of thankfulness we will be recognized.
The Pharisee in the parable is an example of the wrong way to give thanks. We must not give thanks with comparison, contempt, and conceit. Rather, we are called to give thanks with humility, looking only to the God of grace and mercy, not with eyes on others or on self. If we are honest, our prayers often look far more like the Pharisee than the tax collector.
This Thanksgiving, let us not simply give thanks, but give thanks the right way, with humble hearts. May we find our full reliance on the mercy and grace of God. May that reliance overflow in true thankfulness. May we guard our hearts from the snare of pride and give thanks to the God of all good gifts.
Praise the Lord! I will give thanks to the Lord with my whole heart, in the company of the upright, in the congregation. — Psalm 111:1 ESV
