After a two-year break, the congregation of Sign of the Dove Church came together again with the community to celebrate love and peace.
The annual Overcoming Hate with Love event was Monday night at the church in Radcliff.
Along with songs, sermons and poetry, there was also guest speeches from Congressman Brett Guthrie and Hardin District Court Judge Kimberly Shumate.
Pastor Edward Palmer Sr. said the event was first created in 2015 after a nine African-Americans were killed during Bible study at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
He said the church created this event in response to the negative emotions that came out of this mass shooting and others.
“There was just a heaviness of heart for me to think that parishioners sitting in a small church could be violently murdered because of hate,” he said.
Palmer said the point of the event is to bring community members together to think about love in order to overcome hate in local communities.
Each event, the church also gives local institutions and organizations a Peacemaker Award. This year, the recipient was Hardin County Schools. Other recipients of the award have included local police departments, judges and politicians.
Palmer discussed putting his child on a school bus and thinking about the recent school shooting in Uvdale, Texas. It made him realize the level of responsibility that school workers have, he said.
“We often think of the police as first responders, but the reality is, those teachers in that building, those janitors in that building, those principals and counselors, they’re the first responders,” he said in the case of an event happening within a school building.
Palmer said that instead of looking and listening to national institutions and media, people should look inwards to their own community and build relationships there.
“I think it’s important to have these kinds of events and build unity and build relationships,” he said.
In representation of the nine people killed in Charleston, the church lit nine candles at the front of the church. A tenth candle also was lit, representing all those who died by violence after the Charleston shooting.
During her speech, Shumate said in order to overcome hate with love, one must be open and considerate of new people and new ideas through experience and study.
“Even if we cannot love the ideas or beliefs of those, we can still love them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.