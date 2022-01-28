McConnell happy with federal tornado response

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell visited western Kentucky on Wednesday to see how the region was progressing with recovery from the recent tornadoes.
“I’m surveying where we are — in recovering and making sure that local officials know that if they need any help on the federal response, we can expedite things and be there for them,” McConnell said.
For the most part, McConnell was happy with the federal response to the tornadoes thus far.
“What I have heard so far is that the federal response has been excellent,” McConnell said. “I’ve been happy with the federal response and my impression is that the coordination between federal, state and local has been good.”
But he said there is still a long way to go.
“We all know this is not going to come back immediately,” McConnell said. “We need to be here for the long haul. And I just want to assure the local officials that we will stay in touch and be there for that long haul.”
Getting homes rebuilt might be the tougher parts of getting western Kentucky back to normal, the senator said.
“The biggest challenge is going to be getting people back in their homes as quickly as possible,” McConnell said. “That’s challenging because inflation is so significant right now. What you’re likely to get back from insurance or a federal program — there’s likely going to be a gap with the cost to replace housing.”
He stopped in Hopkinsville to meet with local mayors and other officials to check in and discuss the tornado recovery efforts.
“It’s typical that when something like this happens and you put a little time in between — people forget,” said Hopkinsville mayor Wendell Lynch said. “It’s not on the front of their minds anymore and it’s hard to get things done. It’s really important to know that we have a Senator and his staff that is backing us up.”
The city of Hopkinsville is still waiting for a disaster declaration for the New Year’s Day tornado that hit town, but Lynch said that the estimated damage is enough to trigger a declaration.
“We have met the threshold here,” Lynch said. “But because the damage that day was broad across the state, that process is still ongoing. So that declaration has not been made yet, but we are hopeful that it will happen soon.”
