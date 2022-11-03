The beautiful fall display, found on the corner of the historic courthouse in Franklin, Ky. is sponsored by Franklin Simpson Renaissance. All of the pumpkins, mums, etc. are raised locally by Ruby Branch Farms. Kim Roberts, Executive Director Franklin Simpson Renaissance; Danielle Allen with Ruby Branch Farms, and residents of the Simpson County Detention Center assembled the display. This is a yearly Renaissance project done to celebrate fall and Halloween. Hundreds of fall family photos are taken at the display each year. Roberts says families from as far as Brentwood Tenn. and Franklin, Tenn. come to take yearly photos in downtown Franklin because of the display. “I am told frequently that we are the only town that decorates to this magnitude each season,” said Roberts adding, “This is one of the most fun aspects of my job!”
FALL IS IN THE AIR, AND IN DOWNTOWN FRANKLIN
- By Chris Cooper editor@franklinfavorite.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested in domestic disturbance
- Trick-or-treat hours set for Halloween
- Shoulders joins staff at NDL
- Logan County Jail Report
- Russellville Mayor's Race
- Halloween Events and Times
- Logan County Grand Jury Indictments
- Stratton, Whittaker running for sheriff Nov. 8
- McCormick's dream closer to reality
- Two from Tennessee arrested in Adairville
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.