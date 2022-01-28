The cat is not happy with the weather. I caught her staring at her favorite window, a disgusted look on her face and her tail twitching, displeased because the cold made it impossible for her to sit there in comfort.
“Right there with ya, sister,” I muttered as I passed. I, too, am not pleased with the recent weather.
You’d think, since I’m a native of the cold Ohio lands by Lake Erie, that winter weather wouldn’t bother me. I own that heavy jacket needed when the temperature drops below zero. I have the boots that keep my feet warm and the other, sturdier boots that keep my feet dry even if the snow comes up to the top of them.
You’ll see me in a stocking cap and knitted gloves when the mercury is below freezing and you might assume I am at peace with going outdoors.
I definitely am not. I am sitting here at the keyboard at a little past midnight because I dread going up to my cold bed. My downstairs is comfy, especially since I spent a good portion of the evening watching TV curled up in my recliner beneath a blanket. The dog joined me, adding body heat that made me snug as a bug in a rug, as the old saying goes.
My house was built in the 1930s and while there is a furnace put in some time in the mid-20th century, the vents are all on the first floor. Heat rises to the second floor which is okay most of the time.
But not on this night. I know the upstairs is cold because my bathroom is also up there, and trust me, you don’t want to linger after you do what you need to.
I realize I could solve the problem with strategically placed space heaters in the bedrooms and hallway up there. But I am also cheap. I know that once I get in bed and warm up, I’ll be toasty all night under the super-duper heavy comforter on the bed. So I just can’t bring myself to hike my electric bill to cover those first few moments of seeking sleep.
I own a lovely selection of flannel and fleecy nightwear as well. While these aren’t every night choices, when it’s really cold, they do the trick. I look a little like the frumpy housewife in the old illustration of the “The Night Before Christmas,” but I am warm and that’s what matters.
Every winter I swear I’m spending a good chunk of January in a warm climate, but I never make it. I like Florida. My late sister lived there and yes, we did make the trip to visit her every winter at her Pensacola home. We visited the beach just to walk on the sand because it was way too cold to swim, but those balmy days were a balm to my soul.
She’s passed on and her children have left the sunshine state, so I have no real reason to visit. I’m not a golfer and my several visits to Walt Disney World over the years have been enough for a lifetime. I have a visit to Key West on my bucket list, but that trip lies below another visit to Alaska and spending time in Ireland, from whence my ancestors sprang.
The cat spent all of Monday sleeping on a fuzzy blanket on the living room floor except to eat and glare at the cold window pane. The dog alternated between talking to her doggy bed with its own blanket and being the world’s biggest pest, earning her the title of “Bad dog! Bad, bad dog!” several times during the day.
I decided as daylight waned into evening that my Bitsy kitty had the right idea. Why not slumber during trying times instead of attempting to cope?
Maybe instead of doing the dishes and making myself a nice hot meal, I should have laid that recliner to its flattest position and settled in to snooze all day. Catching up on some taped TV shows gave me something to do, but I’m not sure the time was any better spent than if I’d napped it away. I wasn’t the least bit inclined to do what I ought to — shovel the sidewalk and clean the snow off the car — although I did guilty survey both from the window from time to time.
I took the dog out but those were pretty fast trips. She explored the snow at the bottom of the steps fairly thoroughly the first time. After that, the trips were as quick as she could make them. The dog who has to check everything out had no interest in more than satisfying her immediate needs and rushing back in.
This too shall pass, I realize, and the snow and cold hampering my little household now will be gone. And I am most grateful that all I had to cope with over the weekend was the snow. Last year’s ice storm and resultant loss of power to my house has not yet been forgotten, neither by me nor my beasts. But this has led me to make a New Year’s resolution a little late in the month: If you need me next January, you better head south. Far south.
