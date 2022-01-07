FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency
It’s common for people to try to take advantage of survivors after a disaster. Be aware of scammers and potential fraud. Our inspectors will never ask you for your SSN or bank account information. If you’re a victim of fraud, report it to our Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or visit: fema.gov/about/of
Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28Hunter’s Den Archery Shoots
The Hunter’s Den, 3305 Lewisburg Road, Russellville will be hosting an archery shoot on Jan. 7, 14, 21, and 28. Signups and Practice begin at 6 p.m. with the shoot beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 270-726-3676
Wednesday, Jan. 12LEAD-IDA Meetings
The Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7 a.m. in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main Street, Russellville. The Logan Industrial Development Authority, (IDA) will hold its regular monthly meeting and annual meeting following the LEAD meeting Wednesday, Jan. 12. LEAD and IDA meetings are open to the public. All who live and/or do business in Logan County are welcome to attend. For more information, please call the LEAD office at 270-726-9575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.