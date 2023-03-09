FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a chippy battle between the Wildcats and Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena that featured an ejection and three technical fouls called, Kentucky came up victorious, earning a 88-79 win and locking down the No. 3 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament.
“It wasn’t just fun to win. It was fun to play it like that. That’s the type of atmosphere we’d love to play in, Jacob Toppin said postgame. “Even when I’m back home playing in the city, that’s what it’s like. Everyone’s gritty. Everyone wants to win. So it was it was good basketball today. We fought. We understood that they were coming in trying to beat us and we weren’t gonna let that happen.
“So we stayed together, we stay connected, and we came out with the W.”
The win came without starting point guard Cason Wallace who missed the game after suffering a lower leg injury against Vanderbilt Wednesday and backup point guard Sahvir Wheeler who missed an eighth straight game due to injury.
“We had no point guard, we’re playing with guards, and hoping they can get it across to half court,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame.
With the win, Kentucky finishes the 2022-23 regular season with a 21-10 overall record and a 12-6 conference record. The Cats also broke a three game losing streak against Arkansas that had dated back to the 2020-21 season and earned a season split of the season series with the Razorbacks.
Despite playing part of the game out of position, Antonio Reeves dropped a season-high 37 points on a day in which he shot 12-for-17 from the field, 2-for-4 from three and went a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line. In the second half, Reeves scored 22 of the Cats’ 48 total points.
“I just caught fire,” Reeves said. “When I shot it just went in. It was one of those type of games. I just stayed aggressive and just found my spots on the floor.”
“Before the game. I told him I was like, ‘Yo, listen, Sahvir’s out, Cason’s out CJ [Fredrick] is hurting. We’re gonna have to step up on offense.’
And I told him, ‘if we have plays, we have to make it.’ I told him that,” Toppin added. “He just looked at me and smirked a little bit, and I knew I knew what type of game he was gonna have. I didn’t think he was gonna have 37. But I knew he was going to be ultra aggressive.
“So as I’m watching him make these shots, I’m like, yeah, like, I see what type of tempo he’s in. So I’m happy for him. He helped us win today.”
Reeves joined in double figures by Toppin (21) and Oscar Tshiebwe (12). Tshiebwe added 13 rebounds to log his 18th double-double of the season. The performance from the defending consensus national player of the year came after he was held to just seven points and seven rebounds against the Razorbacks at Rupp Arena back on Feb. 7.
Nick Smith Jr led the Hogs with 25 points He was joined in double figures by Ricky Council IV (16), Anthony Black (14) and Jordan Walsh (10).
There were some early fireworks at Bud Walton Arena as just minutes into the game, Tshiebwe and Arkansas’ Makhel Mitchell got tangled up, leading to a long review. The officials wound up calling personal fouls on both players and on Arkansas’ Black.
“I told him moving forward, teams are going to try to get in your head. And they’re going to try to get you out of the game because they know what type of player you are and what type of player you are to this team,” Toppin said of the early skirmish involving Tshiebwe. “And I told him that and he understood that he let it get to his head a little bit. Maybe there was some back and forth, where he didn’t like it, which is understandable. But at the end of the day, we need you in the game.
“So I told him that he fully understands it. Moving forward. No one’s gonna get in his head again.
Meanwhile, Kentucky jumped out to a 28-20 lead with 7:48 left in the half behind 10 early points from Tshiebwe and nine from Reeves. Arkansas pulled within two points of the lead with 48 seconds left in the half after a close range jumper from Smith, but an offensive rebound and putback layup by Daimion Collins helped the Wildcats take a two possession 40-36 lead into halftime.
The chippiness continued in the second half, as less than two minutes after the break, Reeves and Davonte Davis had to be separated. A possession later, Davis was called for a double technical leading to and ejection and four Reeves free throws that all were converted.
Reeves’ followed his four made free throw’s with a jumper and corner three that gave the Cats an 11-4 run to open the second half and made it a 51-40 game with 16:20 left to play. Arkansas would trim Kentucky’s lead to five at 55-50 with 10:36 left to play but a three by Toppin and a putback dunk from Adou Thiero pushed UK’s lead back to 10 with 8:12 left.
With 4:53 to play and UK up 69-61, Tshiebwe picked up his fifth and final foul forcing UK to play without its two point guards and its All-American the rest of the way. Collins also fouled out before the final stretch leaving Lance Ware, who had picked up a technical foul earlier in the first half, to fill in at the center position.
Down three starters, Kentucky never flinched. The Cats played even with the Hogs throughout the game’s final five minutes despite being shorthanded and escaped Bud Walton Arena with its sixth Quad 1 win of the season.
“This is a really good team,” Calipari said of Arkansas. “They’re in the NCAA Tournament.”
Kentucky will start its SEC Tournament journey Friday, with tip-off against a yet to be known opponent slated for 9:00 p.m. EST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.