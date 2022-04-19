Clarification
Logan County Jailer candidate Johnny Anderson was listed in the April 8, 2022, article “Meet the County Jailer Candidates” as a Republican running in the May primary. He, in fact, is running as the sole Democrat for that office and will be facing the winner of the Republican primary in the November 2022 general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.