The 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Playoffs begin on Friday where 32 teams will try to strive to survive each week. Win and advance or lose and it is on to basketball season.
The playoffs begin with the first two rounds as district teams in each region play each other.
In Region 1, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats (7-3) will host the Hopkinsville Tigers (5-5) in their opening-round playoff game. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Logan County Cougars (9-1). The District 1 regular season champions will host the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots (3-7).
The other portion of the bracket has the Warren East Raiders (10-0), the District 2 regular season champions, hosting the Hopkins County Central Storm (4-6). The winner of that game will play the winner of the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons (6-4) hosting the Warren Central Dragons (5-5).
• Hopkinsville v. Franklin-Simpson
• Allen County-Scottsville v. Logan County
• Warren Central v. Madisonville-North Hopkins
• Hopkins County Central v. Warren East
In Region 2, the Spencer County Bears (9-1), the District 3 regular season champions, host the Shelby County Rockets (5-5). The winner of that game will play the winner of the Franklin County Flyers (5-5) hosting the John Hardin Bulldogs (2-8).
The other portion of the bracket has the Central Yellow Jackets (6-4), the District 4 regular season champions, hosting the Marion County Knights (2-8). The winner of that match will play the winner of the Valley Vikings (4-6) hosting the North Oldham Mustangs (4-6).
• Shelby County v. Spencer County
• John Hardin v. Franklin County
• Marion County v. Central
• North Oldham v. Valley
In the Region 3 portion of the tournament, the Lexington Catholic Knights (8-2), the District 5 regular season champions, will host the Scott Eagles (4-6). The winner of that match will play the winner of the Holmes Bulldogs (6-4) hosting the Bourbon County Colonels (2-8).
The other portion of the bracket has the Boyd County Lions (7-3), the District 6 regular season champion, hosting the Anderson County Bearcats (2-8). The winner of that game will play the winner of the Boyle County Rebels (8-2), the defending Class 4-A state football champions, hosting the Rowan County Vikings (4-6).
• Scott v. Lexington Catholic
• Bourbon County v. Holmes
• Anderson County v. Boyd County
• Rowan County v. Boyle County
In Region 4, the Corbin Redhounds (10-0), the District 7 regular season champions, hosting the Harlan County Black Bears (4-6). The winner of that game will play the winner of the Letcher County Central Cougars (7-3) hosting the Knox Central Panthers (5-5).
The other portion of the bracket has the Johnson Central Golden Eagles (8-2), the District 8 regular season champions, hosting the Lincoln County Patriots (2-8). The winner of that game will play the winner of the Wayne County Cardinals (7-3) hosting the Clay County Tigers (7-3).
• Harlan County v. Corbin
• Knox Central v. Letcher County Central
• Lincoln County v. Johnson County Central
• Clay County v. Wayne County
After the first two regional rounds, the quarterfinal, and semifinal rounds, matchups will be based on each team’s RPI and their strength of schedule with the two remaining teams playing for the Class 4-A state championship on Fri. Dec. 2nd at 7 p.m.
Franklin-Simpson has the 11th-best RPI in Class 4-A with a composite rating of .57375. Unless there are major upsets happening in the first two rounds, Friday night’s playoff game against Hopkinsville will be their final home football game of the 2022 season.
