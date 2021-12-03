So often, holidays that were once centered around Christ, no longer are. As we approach this Christmas season, the Spirit of God has laid heavy on my heart how much that Santa and his story of the reindeer and elves are idolized.
Time after time, generation after generation, the people forget. Headstones are there to remind us of lives lost in defending our country, statues, markers and monuments are there to remind us of devastating or victorious moments in history, and the word of God is there to remind us of the true story of a God who loves and cares for us and a Savior that came to the world to die for the sins of every man, woman, and child.
So, as Santa and his elves and reindeer are popping up on every street, in every shop and in most every home, as sales and bargains flood our newspapers, email boxes and websites, while we hit the malls and shop online to buy gifts for the big day, while nothing is overlooked as the decorations go up and Christmas cards are being mailed, and as letters to Santa are prepared so not one child gets left off his list, Jesus Christ is pushed to the back or just left out altogether, forgotten.
Imagine a world where we share the love of Jesus with those around us, gave ourselves as gifts to Jesus, gave gifts that spark a deeper relationship with Him, instead of wasting our money on items that will end up in the closet, at a consignment store or in a landfill.
Imagine a life that is changed through your example, someone begins asking questions about Jesus and they receive Him as their Lord and Savior and it changes their life forever, because you were obedient.
What are we doing? Why are we so concerned with the things that will only last for a moment, literally the blink of an eye, and we leave out the most valuable part of what Christmas is, Who Christmas is about and the LIFE-CHANGING ability it contains?
Share the Hope that people are searching for. Let’s tell others about Jesus this Christmas. The Christ. The Son of God that came to earth, sent by God in the form of a precious baby boy, born of a virgin and of the Holy Spirit, who became fully God and fully man, to take our sins upon Himself, to redeem us from a life of sin, to rescue us from a sinner’s Hell, and to call us His children. Remember, anything that is free cost someone at some point in time. He willingly died for you, for me, for all. He paid the price. It’s His gift to us!
Read the Christmas story: Matthew chapters 1 & 2, and Luke chapters 1 & 2
Verse: Jeremiah 2:32 “Can a virgin forget her ornaments, or a bride her attire? Yet My people have forgotten Me days without number.
Prayer: Lord, help us to put the world aside and put you first in our lives today! Amen.
Karen C. Logan is a Christian Life Coach, Author, Speaker, CEO of Yes, You Can Girl! A Christian ministry for women.
