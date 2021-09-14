Robert “Bobby” Edwards, 79, formerly of Franklin, and a native of Todd County, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Beehive Assisted Living in Georgetown, Ind.
Graveside services were held Monday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Elkton with Rev. Hal Hadden officiating. Visitation began Monday. Sept. 13 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.