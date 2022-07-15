Sue Nell Blick, age 80, of Adairville, Ky., passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Ky.
Sue was born in Logan County, Ky. on July 28, 1941, to the late Edgar Clayton and Hattie Jean (Sircy) Edwards. Sue is a member of the Second Baptist Church in Russellville, worked with Hickory Hill Greenhouses, and was a farmer.
Along with her parents, Sue is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Walter Glenn Blick.
Sue is survived by her son, Chris Blick (Christy) of Adairville, and three grandchildren, Mckenzie Duncan, Jon-Layton Blick, and Hayden Blick.
Funeral services for Sue Nell Blick will be conducted Friday, July 15 at 2 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church with Bro. Donnie Blick, Bro. Ben Ferguson, and Bro. Andrew Huffingham officiating. Burial will follow in the Dripping Spring Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday, July 15 at the Second Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
