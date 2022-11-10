Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ middle school and varsity programs celebrated their seasons with their banquet last Thursday night at First Baptist Church.
Varsity coaches Mike Stovall and Kristen Perkins along with middle school coaches Samantah Duncan and Chris Davidson each completed their first season as head coaches of the varsity and middle school teams.
The varsity team vastly improved from last season as they vastly improved in every major area with a lot of new faces that have never played soccer.
“I looked at what we did compared to last season and we had at least 60% of this team as a freshman or have never played in a varsity game before,” Lady Cats’ varsity head coach Mike Stovall said. “From where they finished last season to how they finished this season is a significant improvement considering we had so many new faces. The good news is that they are not new faces anymore. We’ll head into next season way ahead. We had no preseason workouts this year but I got those lined up along with next season’s schedule so we‘re going to be way ahead heading into next season. We will be prepared and very excited about it.”
The middle school program also had a very successful season as they too started late in their preparation during the preseason as the team won seven of the 13 games played.
“This season was much better than last,” Lady Cats; Middle School head coach Samantha Duncan said. “We won three games last season out of 10 and we improved by four this season. Our heavy conditioning with three days of practice I feel like was big for us. I didn’t have much coaching experience to start but I quickly learned a lot. I am definitely more prepared for next season and I am excited to see us improve some more.”
The varsity team consisted of seniors Vanessa Alfario and Roselyn Sanchez; juniors: Kennedi Alexander, Sara Norwood, and Kristal Stewart; sophomores: Hallie Boles, Kate Ford, Jasmine Grover, Cameon Higgins, Ana Moulron, Maddie Slate and Lily Tyree and freshmen: Abbey Cook, Jacie Day, Lilly Ferguson, Lily Jackson, Cathy Lara, and Bianca Morales,
The middle school team consisted of 8th grader Sadie Blair; 7th graders: Kaylee Barrow, Mackenzie Davidson, Evelyn Dobbs, Audrie Hardin, Cecilia Huggins, Faith Kennedy, Addie McKinney, Chesney Perdue, Aaliyah Snell, Keirsten Spivey, and Khlkoe Yingling; 6th graders: Harley Crafton, Ella Duncan, Elynn Harris-Woods, Hannah Schmidt and Presleigh Selk and 5th grader Kaylee Marlin.
F-S LADY CATS AWARDSWILDCAT AWARD: Maddie Slate
MOST IMPROVED: Kristal Stewart
MCP (Defense): Vanessa Alfaro
MVP (Offense): Kennedi Alexander
TEAM SPIRIT: Cameron Higgins
FSMS LADY CATS AWARDSWILDCAT AWARD: Cecilia Huggins
MOST IMPROVED: Hannah Schmidt
MVP (Defense): Mackenzie Davidson
MVP (Offense): Addie McKinney
TEAM SPIRIT: Audrie Hardin
