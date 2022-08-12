Gov. Andy Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced Kentucky tourism exceeded 2021 expectations with a total economic impact reaching $11.2 billion, generating 83,100 jobs across the Commonwealth.
“Kentucky is no longer a flyover state. We are the destination, and travelers from all over the world are choosing the Bluegrass as their next adventure,” said Gov. Beshear. “Tourism is essential to the overall success of our commonwealth, and I am proud that Team Kentucky has invested in this industry to help fuel recovery.”
According to a study from Tourism Economics, in 2021, travel confidence rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky, with total visitation recovering to approximately 96% of 2019 volumes. Visitor trips to the commonwealth reached 70.5 million, generating $808 million in state and local taxes, which is a $462 tax savings for every household in Kentucky.
“This upward trend is a positive sign for the future of tourism in the commonwealth,” Secretary Mike Berry said. “The tourism industry took a hard hit during the pandemic, but because of the Beshear administration’s investments and ongoing commitment to promote Kentucky as a safe travel destination, we are witnessing a rapid recovery.”
“We are extremely excited to see Kentuckys tourism industry rebounding and approaching pre-pandemic numbers,” Kentucky Department of Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot said. “We still have a long way to go, but these numbers are very optimistic, and it reminds us how strong and essential the tourism industry is to Kentucky.”
Kentucky’s economic recovery over the last year is a reflection of the Beshear administration’s continued investments in the tourism industry. Throughout the pandemic, the commonwealth has invested more than $13 million in the tourism industry to strengthen promotional and advertising efforts and to encourage safe travel to Kentucky through the development of new marketing campaigns.
Previously, the Governor dedicated$5.3 million in federal funding to 103 tourism and destination marketing organizations in 88 Kentucky counties.
In July, the Governor announced $75 million in funding that will further strengthen the tourism industry’s promotional and advertising efforts and give the commonwealth the boost to surpass pre-pandemic numbers.
For more information and to view the full economic impact report, please visitkentuckytourism.com/industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.