COMMUNITY EVENTS & ANNOUNCEMENTS
JAN. 31
Spring Soccer for U-14
Russellville Parks and Rec Spring Soccer Sign-ups will be 2-7 p.m. each night. The fee is $40. Children must be 4 by March 4 to participate. For children to participate in the U-12 teams, they must remain 12 the entire season. Contact the Parks and Rec Office at 270-726-5033 for more information.
JAN. 27
LC Tourist & Convention Commission Monthly Meeting
The Tourist & Convention Commission will hold their monthly meeting on Friday, Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse located at 200 W 4th St., Russellville. For more information, contact the Tourism Office at 270-726-1678.
Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission
The Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission will hold their monthly board meeting on Friday, Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. at their office on the first floor of the historic Logan County Courthouse, 200 W 4th St., Russellville. For more info contact the tourism office at 270-726-1678.
JAN. 28
Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9-11 a.m. at the Open Hearts, Open Hands building, 717 Main St., Lewisburg. Signs will be posted. Thank you.
FEB. 4
Annual Phillip Hazel Memorial Squirrel Hunt
The Field Outdoor Adventures, a ministry of Center of the Mark Ministries, Inc., is hosting a squirrel hunt on Saturday, Feb. 4 beginning at 7 a.m. Teams must consist of a adult and 1 young aged 10-17 years. Registration is $20. Call or text 270-847-9763 for additional information.
FEB. 6, 9, 13, 16, 21
FEB. 11
‘By Persons Unknown’ documentary
“By Persons Unknown,” the WKU/PBS documentary will be shown at the Historic Logan County Courthouse in the Upstairs Courtroom at 1-6 p.m. This event is hosted by the Logan County Tourism and Convention Commission in partnership with the Logan County Public Library and the SEEK Museum. The event is free, but tickets are required. Contact Tourism at 270-726-1678 for more information.
FEB. 18
Women at War Red River Revival Event
The historic Red River Meeting House is the site for the Women at War Red River Revival Event being held on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Visit www.womenatwarevents.com for additional information and to register.
