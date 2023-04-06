2023 LTC Connect Educational Scholarship Applications Available — Deadline Friday, April 21
LTC Connect will again be awarding three $2,000 scholarships in 2023. This will mark the 26th year that LTC Connect has awarded scholarships to deserving students whose parents/guardians have membership in the Cooperative.
Students can pick up a scholarship application packet from their guidance counselor, at the LTC Connect business office in Auburn, or they can download the information from the links on the LTC Connect Facebook page.
If you have any questions about the required material, please ask your guidance counselor, call the LTC Connect business office at 270-542-4121 or 270-934-4121, or email cservice@ltcconnect.com. Thanks for your interest and good luck!
