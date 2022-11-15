On Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, the Logan County High School cheerleaders traveled to Owensboro to compete in the 2022-2023 KHSAA Regional Competitive Cheerleading Championship. They placed 1st in the Medium All-Girl Division. This is the 4th consecutive year that LC Cheer has won their respective division.
The team qualified to compete in the KHSAA State Competitive Cheerleading Championship in December in Winchester, Ky. They are coached by Thomas Landrum, Kayla Smith, and Shannon Hammer.
