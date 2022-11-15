RUSNWS-11-15-22 Cheerleading

Pictured are Logan County Cheerleaders Ella Violette, Emma Jackson, Ava Shrum, Kylie Uhles, Lilly Robey, Raegan Moulton, Ka’Mya Burr, Skylar Ward, Carlee Baker, Daleah Payne , Mya Woodward, Bayleigh Connelly, Sophia Corbin , Thalia Fernandez, Chloe Hance, Hannah Holloway, Malorie Scott, Nia Scipio, Morgan Taylor, coaches Carson Fehler, Shannon Hammer, Thomas Landrum, and Kayla Smith. Not pictured is Kailynn Adler.

 Photo by Stephanie Taylor

On Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, the Logan County High School cheerleaders traveled to Owensboro to compete in the 2022-2023 KHSAA Regional Competitive Cheerleading Championship. They placed 1st in the Medium All-Girl Division. This is the 4th consecutive year that LC Cheer has won their respective division.

The team qualified to compete in the KHSAA State Competitive Cheerleading Championship in December in Winchester, Ky. They are coached by Thomas Landrum, Kayla Smith, and Shannon Hammer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.