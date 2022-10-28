Pumpkin TrailThe City of Auburn is hosting a Pumpkin Trail on Oct. 28th-30th at the Auburn soccer field. On Sunday, Oct. 30th, S’mores will be served at 6 p.m.
Purge of the ClausLogan County’s JROTC will be hosting a Purge of the Claus on Oct. 28th and 29th at the Logan County High school. The cost is $10. All proceeds go to Logan County School’s Youth Services for Christmas for kids.
OCT. 28Fall Festival
There will be a Fall Festival at Auburn Park Friday, Oct. 28 from 4-6 p.m. There will be inflatables, games, food trucks, and a live and silent auction to follow.
Boo Bash
There will be a Boo Bash at the Russellville Parks & Recreation Friday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. The event includes games (5-6 p.m.), a costume contest (6:30 p.m.) for 0-10-y ear-olds, and a screaming contest after the costume contest for 5-10-year-olds.
Community Performace
The Russellville Marching Panther Band will be giving a community performance Friday, Oct. 28 at Rhea Stadium in Russellville at 4 p.m. This will be an event to help send off the band to the 2022 KMEA State competition as well as show your support.
Pumpkin Trail
A Pumpkin Trail will be held at McCutchen Coke Auburn Park at the Soccer Field from Oct. 28th through the 30th. Smores will be served at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. For more information, call 270-725-5923.
Blood Drive
New Friendship Baptist Church will be having a blood drive Friday, Oct. 28 from 12-6 p.m. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: auburn19 to schedule an appointment. Or, just drop by the church.
Tire Recycling Day
A Tire Recycling Day has been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 8-10 a.m. at the county’s road department, 1088 Peyton St, Russellville. You can bring up to 12 passenger tires and two semis tires per vehicle for free. No tractor tires will be accepted. You must provide a valid Logan County license to participate.
A Nightmare in Logan Plaza
A Nightmare in Logan Plaza in Russellville will be held Friday, Oct. 28 from 307 p.m. There will be music, food vendors, a trunk-or-treat, a costume contest, a lifting contest, and raffles and giveaways. All proceeds will go towards the victims of the Bilyeu Food Truck accident. The lifting deadline is Oct. 25/Quik Fit at 1144 9th St, Russellville.
OCT. 29Olmstead Class Reunion
There will be an Olmstead 1960 class reunion at Roys Bar B Que Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. Everyone involved with this class is invited to attend. You can bring a guest. For more information, call 270-399-1594.
Halloween Parade
There will be a Halloween Parade in Auburn Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. Hold Your Horse will be featured for live music afterward. Food and wine vendors will be there to serve you. There will be an award given out for the best-decorated float and there will be a costume contest for all ages. Welcomed are Bowling Green Harley Davidson Riders and the SOKY Jeep Junkies.
Chili Supper
The Russellville Rural Fire Department will host its annual Chili Supper Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. at the Corinth Substation located on Hwy. 100. There will be an auction of various items, cakes, and pies as well as serving chili, hotdogs, and drinks. There will be a $300 grand prize given away.
Chili Cook-Off
There will be a chili tasting at the American Legion Post 29 on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. Cost is $5 to taste all contest submissions.
Olmstead Class Reunion
There will be an Olmstead 1960 class reunion at Roys Bar B Que Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. Everyone involved with this class is invited to attend. You can bring a guest. For more information, call 270-399-1594.
Panther Block Party
Russellville Independent Schools will be hosting a Fall Block party on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Rhea Stadium in Russellville from 4-6 p.m. There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, caramel apples, music, trunk-or-treat, hayrides, a Halloween costume contest, a fall photo booth, and face painting. All ages are invited.
Halloween Parade
Auburn’s Inaugural Halloween Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6 p.m. downtown Auburn. Maceo will be in concert after the parade.
OCT. 30Trunk-or-Treat
Oak Grove Baptist Church, 5720 Morgantown Road, Russellville, will have its Trunk-or-Treat Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m. Be sure to wear your costumes. There will be inflatables and games as well as many trunks.
Trunk-or-Treat
Come join in the fun at Auburn Park for a Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30th at the football field from 6-7:30 p.m. Mario’s Pizza will be there to serve you. There will be candy, games, face painting, popcorn, and S’mores.
OCT. 31Trick-or-Treat Five Mile Loop
Want to trick-or-treat the old-fashioned way? Walk or ride the 5-mile loop of Watermelon, Cedar Grove, Olmstead, and Lickskillet Roads on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4:30-7 p.m. Look for orange ribbons on the mailboxes for a safe stop.
NOV. 1-3
Fall Revival
The Union District Association will have its fall revival Nov. 1-3 at Eleventh Street Baptist Church in Bowling Green where Rev. Carl Whitfield is pastor. All nights will begin at 6:30 p.m. On the 1st, Rev. Ronnie Williams will speak. On the 2nd, Rev. Ronnie Paul will speak. On the 3rd, Rev. Michael Lockhart will speak.
NOV. 5Fall Festival
A Fall Festival/Christmas Village will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 in Adairville on the square beginning at 10 a.m. There will be craft vendors, food, and entertainment.
E-Scrap Event
The next E-Scrap event will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the recycling center, 1230 Morgantown Rd, Russellville. The Russellville senior class was approved to supply the labor for that event for $500. This is a free event for Logan Countians to dispose of their office equipment. There is a fee of $10 for each television set.
NOV. 6
Retirement Celebration
There will be a 35th retirement celebration for Sammy Spencer, Pastor at First Baptist Church, 221 S. Spring Street Russellville on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. Speaker will be Rev. Michael Rice of First Baptist Church in Glasgow.
NOV. 19Christmas Fair & Market
The American Legion Post 29 will host a Christmas Fair & Market Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Legion, 450 Farmer’s Drive, Russellville, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be food vendors, handmade candles, soaps, unique gifts, ornaments, a photo booth, jewelry, wreaths, and much more.
NOV. 20Christmas Open House
Christmas Open House for downtown merchants in Russellville is Sunday, Nov. 20 from 1-5 p.m. Businesses in downtown Russellville will be decorated for the season and open to the public for Christmas shopping with door prizes and refreshments for the public. A program with a list of all participating businesses and a map will be provided to the public on this day.
Christmas Vendor Market
The annual Christmas Vendor Market will be held during the downtown Christmas Open House at the Historic Logan County Courthouse on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 1-5 p.m. Space is limited, so please register as soon as possible. We look forward to this awesome event. Please call the Logan County Tourism Commission at 270-726-1678 for information on how to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.