Library SurveyThe Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives (KDLA) is working on their 5-year plan and would love your input. It’s one question: What do you want your public library to offer in the next 3-5 years? Have an answer? Head over to https://survey.alchemer.com/.../Kentucky-LSTA-Survey-2022... and let them know!
Friday, May 13Blood Drive
The Church Women United will be hosting a blood drive at New Friendship Baptist Church on Friday, May 13 from 12-6 p.m. at the fellowship hall, 5030 Friendship Road, Auburn. You can drop by to donate or call ahead and schedule a time at 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering auburn 19.
Saturday, May 14
End of the Season Celebration
The Mighty Kicks Soccer program will host an End of the Season Celebration Saturday, May 14 at the Auburn Park from 11 a.m.-to 1 p.m. There will be food trucks, inflatables, soccer games, contests, and more. The public is invited.
Frog Jumping Contest
There will be a frog jumping contest held Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at Auburn Park. This is a free event for participants and spectators. Bring your own frog. For more information, contact Rhonda Sullivan at 270-725-5923.
Human Rights Commission Annual Banquet
The Russellville-Logan County Human Rights Commission Annual Banquet will be held Saturday, May 14 at the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, 6th and Main in Russellville Doors open at 6 p.m. with the banquet beginning at 6:30 p.m. This year we’ll be honoring volunteers. Keynote speaker will be Mrs. Evelyn Richardson. For tickets, contact Richard Estes, William Woodard, Nora Lacayo, Tom Thompson, or Ellen Nealy. There will be a limited number of tickets available at the door. Contact Estes at 270-772-1980.
Sunday, May 15Homecoming at Woodlawn
Woodlawn Baptist Church will be having its homecoming Sunday, May 15 starting at 9:30 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., Bro. Eugene Reynolds will be preaching. A meal will follow.
Monday, May 16South Logan Water Association Meeting
South Logan Water Association will hold its monthly business meeting on Monday, May 16 at 6 p.m. at the Adairville Fire Hall.
Thursday, May 19First Responders Cookout
Logan Memorial Hospital is hosting a First Responder Cookout Thursday, May 19 at Logan Memorial Hospital from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Let us thank you for your service. All first responders are invited.
Saturday, May 21Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on the third Saturday this month (instead of the fourth Saturday) on May 21st at the facility on Hwy 431 in Lewisburg. Distribution will be from 9-11 a.m. All health procedures are being followed.
Book signing at Red River
A book signing at Red River Kayak and Canoe Rental, 8002 Old Hwy. 41 North Adam’s, Tenn. will be held Saturday, May 21. All proceeds benefit the Barren River Child Advocacy Center in Bowling Green. Get your autographed copy of The Soulsearchers at a discounted price. Signing will be between 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Operation Child Prayer Walk
Operation Christmas Child will be hosting a Prayer Walk Saturday, May 21 at 9:30 a.m. at First Bapist Church, 621 E 12th Avenue in Bowling Green. Join the OCC Bowling Green Area Team as we gather together to pray for the local, national, and international ministry of Operation Christmas Child.
Wednesday, May 25Med Center Health Free Sports Physical Night
Logan County High School Athletics is proud to announce we are once again teaming up with the great people from Med Center Health. The Med Center Health people, Dr. Abigail DeBusk, DO, Dr. Chaitu Malempati, APRN Salita Hogan, and their staff will be providing a “Free Sports Physical Night” again this year. This great event will take place on Wednesday, May 25 from 4-6 p.m. at the Logan County CTC. This will be open to student-athletes from Logan County High School and Russellville High School.
