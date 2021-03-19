An Auburn couple was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on March 12, 2021, on charges of possession and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Joshua Brandon Lewis, 39, and Dawn Lee Lewis, 43, were arrested in January by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.
The couple was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspects’ sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, according to a release.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Auburn on Jan. 14, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
According to the Commonwealth, on or about June 15, 2020, through Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan County, Joshua Brandon Lewis committed the offense of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor when having knowledge of its content and character, distributed and had in his possession with intent to distribute, videos and pictures portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
According to the Commonwealth, on or about June 15, 2020, through Jan. 14, 2021, in Logan County, Joshua Brandon Lewis, and Dawn Lee Lewis committed the offense of possess/view matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, when having knowledge of its content, character, and that the sexual performance by a minor, knowingly had in their possession or control and/or intentionally viewed videos and pictures which visually depicted an actual sexual performance by a minor person.
The couple is scheduled for arraignment on March 23. Both are currently out of jail.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
