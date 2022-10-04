Russellville-Logan County NAACP
The Russellville-Logan County NAACP is due to elect new officers for President, 1st and 2nd Vice President, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, and Assistant Treasurer. All members in good standing are eligible to be elected. More will be discussed at the next meeting in the First Baptist Church Basement on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. We encourage all available members to attend.
Cemetery Tours
OCT. 4th & 6th
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Cemetery Tours will be held Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 4th & 5th at Maple Grove Cemetery, 515 W 9th Street, Russellville. Tours will be from 5-7 p.m. on each night. Admission is $5 per ticket. All students get in for free. You can either pay before the event at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce or pay the day of at the event. Parking is in the city warehouse lot.
OCT. 6
Pet Show & Blessing of the Animals
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Pet Show & Blessing of the Animals is Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Office Pavilion, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville. The entry fee is one can of pet food per animal. This is a free event to attend.
OCT. 7RHS 1972 Class Reunion
The Russellville High School Class of 1972 will be holding its 50th reunion Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Russellville High school cafeteria.
Tobacco Judging
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Tobacco Judging will be held Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 a.m. on Carrico Park Square in Russellville.
Senior Stroll
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Senior Stroll will be held Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at 116 S. Main Street, Russellville. This is a free event. Pre-registration is recommended. There will be free shirts for all participants.
Special Needs A wareness Walk
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Special Needs Awareness Walk will be held Friday, Oct. 7 at 10:05 a.m. at 116 S. Main Street, Russellville. This is a free event. Pre-registration is recommended. There will be free shirts for all participants.
Trolley Rides
Trolley Rides will be offered Friday, Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. Line starts at E. 4th Street Theater in Russellville. Enjoy free rides through downtown Historic Russellville.
