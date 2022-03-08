Betty Stahl Park, 93, of Trenton, passed away at her home Thursday, March 3, 2022.
A prayer service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Thursday, March 10 at 3:30 p.m. followed by visitation until 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at the same location Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Cook-Webb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.