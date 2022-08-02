Two More Economic Recovery Webinars Planned for Small Businesses in Western Kentucky

The U.S. Economic Development Administration, in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration, continue their series of economic recovery webinars for small businesses in Western Kentucky on Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.
These webinars are free and open to all, including those whose businesses were not affected by the disaster.
Technical Assistance for Resilient Small Businesses and Start-ups: Looking for a boost to help advance your business goals? Join us for this informative webinar about opportunities for entrepreneurs starting new business ventures to access expertise, facility/office space and multitudes of other support. Scheduled speakers from the Small Business Development Center will be joined by the Lincoln Trail Area Development District, WKU Small Business Accelerator (including Collaborative SmartSpace and C.R.E.A.T.E.), the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership. You’ll also hear about best practices in business continuity to help make your business less vulnerable to shocks such as tornadoes or other natural disasters. Federal and regional partners will share how they can assist businesses like yours.
When: Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2:00 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. CDT
Registration (free): https://4630ky.econrsf.info/webinar-registration.html
Best Practices in Community Development and Redevelopment: As communities recover from the 2021 tornadoes, you may be faced with a myriad of development and redevelopment choices that could affect your community for the next 50 to 100 years. In this webinar, you will hear from federal experts and national non-profit organizations on best practices to help inspire your decisions.
When: Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2:00 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. CDT
Registration (free): https://4630ky.econrsf.info/webinar-registration.html
For media inquiries about these webinar opportunities, contact Brian Lombard, blombard@eda.gov, (202) 893-4435.
For information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.