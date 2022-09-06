The 31st annual Logan County Bluegrass Festival is slated for Saturday, Sept. 17 at Auburn park.
The festival will feature numerous bands both local and out of state. Jaymes Dulworth, the event organizer for the last several years, promises a good time will be had.
“We are happy to bring this long-running event in Auburn back each year,” said Dulworth adding there is a history behind the festival that is being preserved by the community who supports it.
Otis Bilbrey founded Bluegrass Festival beginning at the historic courthouse 30 years ago. Then, people came in and set up their camping trailers in the Market Square parking lot. According to stories, Dulworth has been told they would bring in their generators because there was no electricity for them to hook up to. Eventually, Bilbrey moved the event to Franklin where it was held for a couple of years before coming back home to Logan County settling at the McCutchen Coke Municipal Park in Auburn.
“We usually have between 2,000-3,000 people coming and going at the festival,” said Dulworth. “We wouldn’t be able to put this festival on if it were not for our sponsors each year. We are grateful to all of those who continue to support this event in Logan County.”
The festival is free and will be held rain or shine. Live bluegrass music will be featured all day so bring your lawn chairs. Campers are welcome. There are RV hookups at the park. For more information, call 270-725-0812 or 270-725-0715.
