Scruggs Recognized for Outstanding Job

On Wednesday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office held its bi-annual all-agency meetings. Sheriff Hightower hosts these optional meetings for employees to come together and discuss community and agency happenings twice a year. The January meeting honored “Employees of the Year” for the previous year.
Logan County’s very own Tyler Scruggs, a Civilian Dispatcher was recognized for an outstanding job working and communicating during the tornado events in Bowling Green/Warren County in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, 2021.
